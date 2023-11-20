Report: Jets To Make Tim Boyle Starter, Zach Wilson’s Future Uncertain

On the Site:
Nov 20, 2023, 1:02 PM

FLORHAM PARK, New Jersey – The Zach Wilson experience is over in New York, at least for the time being, as the Jets are expected to name Tim Boyle as their starting quarterback going forward.

Wilson was benched in the second half of yesterday’s eventual 32-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills. New York trailed 29-6 at the time of the move.

RELATED: Zach Wilson, Robert Saleh Talk Jets’ QB Situation After Bills Loss

“Uh, 29-6, just tried to see if we could get something going on the offensive side of the ball,” Jets head coach Robert Saleh gave as his reasoning for the quarterback change in the third quarter.

Before leaving the game, Wilson was 7/15 passing for 81 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He posted a rating of 57.9. Wilson also ran the ball four times for 15 yards and was sacked five times by the Buffalo defense.

Wilson entered the game having thrown for 1,863 yards, five touchdowns, and six interceptions this season.

Boyle finished the game 7/14 passing for 33 yards and an interception.

RELATED: Jets Bench QB Zach Wilson During Second Half Against Bills

After the game, Wilson and Saleh answered questions about the team’s quarterback situation.

“I’m gonna do everything I can to keep improving no matter what, no matter if my name’s called or not,” Wilson said postgame. “All you can do is keep working, keep trying to improve and I understand that…I’ve got to do my job…I’m gonna keep working, giving everything I’ve got.”

“Who’s your quarterback moving forward,” the head coach was asked by a reporter.

“We’re gonna watch the tape and we’ll make a decision tomorrow,” Saleh answered.

With the loss, the Jets dropped to a 4-6 record this season. New York’s next game is at home against the Miami Dolphins on Friday, November 24 at 1 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast on Prime Video.

About Zach Wilson

Before his time in the NFL, the Corner Canyon High School product had a standout career at BYU. Wilson helped the Cougars to an 11-1 record during his final season in Provo.

Following his college career, the Jets selected Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

During the quarterback’s rookie season, Wilson missed four games due to a knee injury. He finished the year throwing for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a 55.6 completion rate.

Before his second season, the former BYU star underwent surgery after suffering a knee injury in New York’s preseason opener.

Without Wilson, the Jets opened the 2022 season with a 1-2 record. After returning, the Jets posted a 5-2 record before Wilson was benched for the first time. After a month on the sidelines, Wilson returned to action for a couple of contests before he was benched again.

Last season, the Jets posted a 7-10 record and missed the NFL Playoffs.

Wilson finished the 2022 season having thrown for 1,688 yards, six touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a 54.5 percent completion rate. He has a rating of 72.9 and a QBR of 37.1. The Jets missed the playoffs with a 7-10 record.

During his first two seasons in the league, Wilson passed for 4,022 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions. He also ran for 287 yards and five touchdowns.

RELATED STORIES

