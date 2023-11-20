Week 12 Brings Injury Concerns For Utah State Backfield Against New Mexico

LOGAN, Utah –Utah State enters week 12 with question marks at QB after Cooper Legas and McCae Hillstead left with injuries in a loss to Boise State.

The Aggies (5-6, 3-4) need one win to become bowl-eligible as they close the regular season against New Mexico in a Black Friday afternoon matchup on November 24.

“Both Coop (Legas) and McCae (Hillstead) got dinged up pretty good,” USU head coach Blake Anderson said on KSL Sports Zone with DJ & PK Monday morning. “We’re day-to-day on that with a short week.”

Anderson praised the performance of third-QB Levi Williams in a difficult situation but acknowledges the Aggies are in a tough spot this week.

“The good thing is you’ve Levi Williams who’s been a starter, both for us and at Wyoming… He’s got a veteran savvy that even in this kind of position he could go out and do some really good things for us.”

Bold denotes the 2022 starter

Utah State Week 12 Offensive Depth Chart

Quarterback

Cooper Legas

McCae Hillstead

Levi Williams

Running Back

Davon Booth

Robert Briggs

Rahsul Faison

Wide Receiver

Jalen Royals

Otto Tia

Grant Page

Wide Receiver

Micah Davis

Colby Bowman

Slot Receiver

Terrell Vaughn

Kyrese Rowan

Ryder MacGillivray

Tight End

Broc Lane

Josh Sterzer

Will Monney

Left Tackle

Ralph Frias

Calvin Knapp

Left Guard

Wyatt Bowles

Wade Meacham

Center

Falepule Alo

Aloali’i Maui

Right Guard

Tavo Motu’apuaka

Aloali’i Maui

Right Tackle

Cole Motes

-OR- Teague Anderson

Shively Asoau Fua

Utah State Week 12 Defensive Depth Chart

Defensive End

Paul Fitzgerald

Enoka Migao

Utah State Aggies vs. New Mexico Lobos (4-7, 2-3)

1 P.M. Friday, November 24 | University Stadium | Albuquerque, N.M.

Radio – Aggie Sports Network

• Play-by-Play: Scott Garrard & Kevin White

• Online: KSL Sports Zone

TV: CBS Sports Network

• Play-by-Play: Chris Lewis & Robert Turbin

• Xfinity (Utah): Ch. 269/753HD

• DISH: Ch. 158

• DirecTV: Ch. 221

Utah State ends the regular season with a post-Thanksgiving, Friday afternoon game against the New Mexico Lobos Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. (MT) on November 24.

Find USU football on KSL Sports Zone with the voices of Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89).

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

