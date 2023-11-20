On the Site:
Week 12 Brings Injury Concerns For Utah State Backfield Against New Mexico

Nov 20, 2023, 1:12 PM

LOGAN, Utah –Utah State enters week 12 with question marks at QB after Cooper Legas and McCae Hillstead left with injuries in a loss to Boise State.

The Aggies (5-6, 3-4) need one win to become bowl-eligible as they close the regular season against New Mexico in a Black Friday afternoon matchup on November 24.

“Both Coop (Legas) and McCae (Hillstead) got dinged up pretty good,” USU head coach Blake Anderson said on KSL Sports Zone with DJ & PK Monday morning. “We’re day-to-day on that with a short week.”

Anderson praised the performance of third-QB Levi Williams in a difficult situation but acknowledges the Aggies are in a tough spot this week.

“The good thing is you’ve Levi Williams who’s been a starter, both for us and at Wyoming… He’s got a veteran savvy that even in this kind of position he could go out and do some really good things for us.”

Bold denotes the 2022 starter

Utah State Week 12 Offensive Depth Chart

Quarterback

Cooper Legas

McCae Hillstead

Levi Williams

Running Back

Davon Booth

Robert Briggs

Rahsul Faison

Wide Receiver

Jalen Royals

Otto Tia

Grant Page

Wide Receiver

Micah Davis

Colby Bowman

Slot Receiver

Terrell Vaughn

Kyrese Rowan

Ryder MacGillivray

Tight End

Broc Lane

Josh Sterzer 

Will Monney

Left Tackle

Ralph Frias

Calvin Knapp

Left Guard

Wyatt Bowles

Wade Meacham

Center

Falepule Alo

Aloali’i Maui

Right Guard

Tavo Motu’apuaka

Aloali’i Maui

Right Tackle

Cole Motes

-OR- Teague Anderson

Shively Asoau Fua

Utah State Week 12 Defensive Depth Chart

Defensive End

Paul Fitzgerald

Enoka Migao

John Ward

Defensive Tackle

Seni Tuiaki

Poukesi Vakauta

Siaosi Lauhingoa

Clifton Mosely Jr.

Defensive Tackle

Hale Motu’apuaka

Sir Mells

Bo Maile

Defensive End

Cian Stone

Blaine Spires

Ioholani Raass

Will Linebacker

Anthony Switzer

Gavin Barthiel

Bronson Olevao Jr.

Mike Linebacker

MJ Tafisi Jr.

Cole Joyce

Sam Linebacker

Jaiden Francois

Logan Pili

Cornerback

Avante Dickerson

JD Drew

Xavion Steele

Backside Safety

Ike Larsen

Tegg Slone

Free Safety

Devin Dye

Simeon Harris

Cornerback

Michael Anyanwu

Gabriel Bryan

Al Ashford III

Utah State Week 12 Specialists

Punter

Ryan Marks

Elliot Nimrod

Place Kicker

Elliot Nimrod

William Testa

Holder

Ryan Marks

Elliot Nimrod

Kickoffs

Elliot Nimrod

Ryan Marks

Long Snapper

Jacob Garcia

Alexander McDougall

Punt Returner

Micah Davis

Cooper Jones

Kick Returner

Terrell Vaughn

Micah Davis

Utah State Aggies vs. New Mexico Lobos (4-7, 2-3)

1 P.M. Friday, November 24 | University Stadium | Albuquerque, N.M.

Radio – Aggie Sports Network

• Play-by-Play: Scott Garrard & Kevin White

• Online: KSL Sports Zone

TV: CBS Sports Network

• Play-by-Play: Chris Lewis & Robert Turbin

• Xfinity (Utah): Ch. 269/753HD

• DISH: Ch. 158

• DirecTV: Ch. 221

Follow The Utah State Aggies With KSL Sports

Utah State ends the regular season with a post-Thanksgiving, Friday afternoon game against the New Mexico Lobos  Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. (MT) on November 24.

Find USU football on KSL Sports Zone with the voices of Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89).

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here. 

