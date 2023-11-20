Week 12 Brings Injury Concerns For Utah State Backfield Against New Mexico
Nov 20, 2023, 1:12 PM
LOGAN, Utah –Utah State enters week 12 with question marks at QB after Cooper Legas and McCae Hillstead left with injuries in a loss to Boise State.
The Aggies (5-6, 3-4) need one win to become bowl-eligible as they close the regular season against New Mexico in a Black Friday afternoon matchup on November 24.
𝙊𝙣𝙚 𝙇𝙖𝙨𝙩 𝘾𝙤𝙣𝙛𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙂𝙖𝙢𝙚
📺 @CBSSportsNet
📍Albuquerque, NM
⏳Friday, 1:30 PM MDT
— USU Football (@USUFootball) November 20, 2023
“Both Coop (Legas) and McCae (Hillstead) got dinged up pretty good,” USU head coach Blake Anderson said on KSL Sports Zone with DJ & PK Monday morning. “We’re day-to-day on that with a short week.”
Anderson praised the performance of third-QB Levi Williams in a difficult situation but acknowledges the Aggies are in a tough spot this week.
“The good thing is you’ve Levi Williams who’s been a starter, both for us and at Wyoming… He’s got a veteran savvy that even in this kind of position he could go out and do some really good things for us.”
Bold denotes the 2022 starter
Utah State Week 12 Offensive Depth Chart
Quarterback
Cooper Legas
Running Back
Davon Booth
Rahsul Faison
Wide Receiver
Otto Tia
Grant Page
Wide Receiver
Slot Receiver
Kyrese Rowan
Ryder MacGillivray
Tight End
Broc Lane
Josh Sterzer
Will Monney
Left Tackle
Ralph Frias
Calvin Knapp
Left Guard
Wyatt Bowles
Wade Meacham
Center
Aloali’i Maui
Right Guard
Tavo Motu’apuaka
Aloali’i Maui
Right Tackle
Cole Motes
-OR- Teague Anderson
Shively Asoau Fua
Utah State Week 12 Defensive Depth Chart
Defensive End
Paul Fitzgerald
Enoka Migao
John Ward
Defensive Tackle
Seni Tuiaki
Poukesi Vakauta
Siaosi Lauhingoa
Clifton Mosely Jr.
Defensive Tackle
Sir Mells
Bo Maile
Defensive End
Cian Stone
Blaine Spires
Ioholani Raass
Will Linebacker
Anthony Switzer
Gavin Barthiel
Bronson Olevao Jr.
Mike Linebacker
Cole Joyce
Sam Linebacker
Jaiden Francois
Logan Pili
Cornerback
Avante Dickerson
JD Drew
Xavion Steele
Backside Safety
Tegg Slone
Free Safety
Devin Dye
Simeon Harris
Cornerback
Michael Anyanwu
Gabriel Bryan
Al Ashford III
Utah State Week 12 Specialists
Punter
Ryan Marks
Elliot Nimrod
Place Kicker
William Testa
Holder
Ryan Marks
Elliot Nimrod
Kickoffs
Elliot Nimrod
Ryan Marks
Long Snapper
Jacob Garcia
Alexander McDougall
Punt Returner
Micah Davis
Cooper Jones
Kick Returner
Terrell Vaughn
Utah State Aggies vs. New Mexico Lobos (4-7, 2-3)
1 P.M. Friday, November 24 | University Stadium | Albuquerque, N.M.
Radio – Aggie Sports Network
• Play-by-Play: Scott Garrard & Kevin White
• Online: KSL Sports Zone
TV: CBS Sports Network
• Play-by-Play: Chris Lewis & Robert Turbin
• Xfinity (Utah): Ch. 269/753HD
• DISH: Ch. 158
• DirecTV: Ch. 221
