Top Prospect Cooper Flagg Headlines 5 For The Fight Hoopfest

SALT LAKE CITY – Cooper Flagg, the number one ranked basketball prospect in the 2024 class will highlight the 5 For The Fight Hoopfest which runs from November 20-22 in Pleasant Grove.

The tournament begins Monday with four games scheduled at Pleasant Grove High School featuring some of the top high school players in the country.

Flagg headlines the Montverde Academy roster along with 11th-ranked Asa Newell, 13th-ranked Liam McNeeley, 15th-ranked Derik Queen, 37th-ranked Robert Wright III, 48th-ranked Curtis Givens, and Caleb Gaskisn who is the 6th-ranked prospect for the class of 2026.

Link Academy features the 4th-ranked Tre Johnson from the 2024 high school class, as well as the 35th-ranked Labaron Philon, 43rd-ranked Jalen Shelley, and 68th-ranked James Brown.

In total 18 top 100 players from the 2024 class, six top 100 players from the 2025 class, and one top 100 player from the 2026 will be featured in the event.

The Hoopfest event is being held to benefit 5 For The Fight Cancer Research which has raised over $50 million for cancer research over the last six years.

5 For The Fight Hoopfest Schedule – Monday

2:30 p.m. Alta vs. Sunrise Christian

4:15 p.m. Lone Peak vs. Chicago Simeon

6:00 p.m. Canyon International Academy vs. Link Academy (Broadcast on ESPN+)

8:00 p.m. Montverde Academy vs. Wasatch Academy (Broadcast on ESPN+)

5 For The Fight Hoopfest Schedule – Tuesday

12:30 p.m. Chicago Simeon vs. Rock Creek

2:15 p.m. Wheeler vs. Corner Canyon

4:00 p.m. Wasatch Academy vs. Orangeville Prep

6:00 p.m. American Fork vs. Montverde Academy

8:00 p.m. AZ Compass vs. Link Academy (Broadcast on ESPNU)

5 For The Fight Hoopfest Schedule – Wednesday

9:45 a.m. Pleasant Grove vs. Jordan

11:30 a.m. Sunrise Christian vs. AZ Compass

1:00 p.m. Rock Creek vs. Wheeler

2:30 p.m. Cyprus vs. Springville

4:00 p.m. Timpview vs. Lone Peak

5:30 p.m. Corner Canyon vs. Orem

7:15 p.m. Alta vs. American Fork

Individual day-pass tickets can be purchased for $25 while three-day passes are $50. Students can get day passes for $21 with a valid ID.

