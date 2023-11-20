On the Site:
Utah Women's Basketball Drops In Latest AP Top 25 But Remains In Top 10

Nov 20, 2023, 2:40 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Utes women’s basketball team dropped back a few spots in the latest AP Top 25 after a tough loss to Baylor last week.

The Utes are still within the top 10 with plenty of opportunities to move back up the ranks in the future.

Utah is joined by five other conference mates in the latest AP Poll – UCLA, Colorado, Stanford, USC, and Washington State setting up what will likely be another great year of women’s hoops in the last year of the Pac-12.

Utah ended the 2022-23 season as the 8th team in the AP Poll after coming off of a Pac-12 title and a Sweet 16 appearance where they lost to the eventual champion LSU Tigers.

The Utes look to improve and make even more noise in 2024 appearing to be off to a good start based on where they continue to reside within the AP Top 25 early in the season.

Where Does Utah Women’s Basketball Rank In The AP Top 25?

Utah started the year ranked No. 5 in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll.

The Utes moved up to No. 4 after dominant performances against Mississippi Valley State and South Carolina State but dropped down to No. 10 this week after their first loss of the season to a ranked Baylor team.

They bounced back later last week with road with a trip up to Alaska for the Great Alaska Shootout where they posted triple-digit scores in both nights they competed.

Utah will look to continue getting back on track this week back at home against Merrimack on Friday, November 24. Tipoff is at 7:30 pm MT and can be streamed on Utah Live Stream-2.

Women’s Hoops AP Top 25 (11/13/23)

  1. South Carolina (3-0)
  2. UCLA (4-0)
  3. Colorado (4-0)
  4. Stanford (4-0)
  5. Iowa (4-1)
  6. UConn (3-1)
  7. LSU (3-1)
  8. USC (3-0)
  9. Virgina Tech (2-1)
  10. Utah (4-1)
  11. North Carolina State (4-0)
  12. Texas (4-0)
  13. Florida State (4-0)
  14. Baylor (3-0)
  15. Ohio State (2-1)
  16. Kansas State (4-0)
  17. Notre Dame (3-1)
  18. North Carolina (4-0)
  19. Tennessee (3-1)
  20. Louisville (4-0)
  21. Indiana (3-1)
  22. Oklahoma (5-0)
  23. Washington State (5-0)
  24. Ole Miss (4-1)
  25. Mississippi State (5-0)

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

