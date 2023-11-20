Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: Feast Week Has Arrived

PROVO, Utah – We’ve arrived at “Feast Week” for the weekly installment of Big 12 basketball power rankings.

Thanksgiving week is always loaded with MTEs (Multi-Team Events) and the Big 12 is a player in many of the top tournaments this week. We will begin to get a better idea of where the pecking order stands on these teams after this week.

But for now, here’s the latest installment of the Big 12 basketball power rankings.

Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: Week Three Edition

Take a look at the week three Big 12 basketball power rankings.

1. Kansas (3-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 1

Last Week

Kansas 89, Kentucky 84 (Champions Classic)

This Week

Maui Invitational Monday, November 20: vs. Chaminade (Maui Invitational) Tuesday, November 21: Maui Invitational Wednesday, November 22: Maui Invitational



Hunter Dickinson put together his first career 20/20 game against nationally-ranked Kentucky. He finished with 27 points and 21 rebounds. Everyone knew that Dickinson was a perfect match with Bill Self, but seeing Dickinson produce firsts in his decorated career is impressive.

2. Houston (6-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 3 (Up 1)

Last Week

Houston 79, Stetson 48

Houston 65, Towson 49 (Charleston Classic)

Houston 76, Utah 66 (Charleston Classic)

Houston 69, Dayton 55 (Charleston Classic)

This Week

Friday, November 24: vs. Montana

An excellent week for the Houston Cougars as they took home the Charleston Classic title. They currently have the nation’s second-longest winning streak behind only defending national champion UConn. Point guard Jamal Shead was excellent throughout the week, dishing out more than five assists per game in Charleston.

Also, the defense from the Coogs is once again elite.

3. Baylor (4-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 2 (Down 1)

Last Week

Baylor 99, UMKC 61

This Week

Wednesday, November 22: vs. Oregon State (NIT Season Tip-Off)

Friday, November 24: Pitt or Florida (NIT Season Tip-Off)

Breakout game for transfer guard RayJ Dennis with an eight-assist performance over UMKC.

4. Iowa State (4-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 5 (Up 1)

Last Week

Iowa State 92, Grambling State 37

This Week

Thursday, November 23: vs. VCU (ESPN Events Invitational)

Friday, November 24: ESPN Events Invitational

Sunday, November 26: ESPN Events Invitational

Iowa State is mauling a bunch of nobodies through the first two weeks. We get our first true test from the Cyclones this week in the ESPN Events Invitational.

5. Texas (4-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 4 (Down 1)

Last Week

Texas 80, Rice 64

Texas 81, Louisville 80 (Empire Classic)

This Week

Monday, November 20: vs. UConn (Empire Classic)

Sunday, November 26: vs. Wyoming

It was surprising to see Texas taken to the wire by Louisville. Heralded transfer guard Max Abmas came up clutch with a game-winner to take down the upset-minded Cardinals. Waiting for Texas tonight is a matchup with UConn, who hasn’t lost a game outside of Big East play since 2021.

6. TCU (4-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 6

Last Week

TCU 88, UT Rio Grande Valley 55

TCU 86, Mississippi Valley State 52

This Week

Tuesday, November 21: vs. Alcorn State

Placeholder spot for TCU as they continue to play through one of the nation’s weakest non-conference schedules.

7. BYU (4-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 8 (Up 1)

Last Week

BYU 105, Southeastern Louisiana 48

BYU 93, Morgan State 50

This Week

Thursday, November 23: vs. Arizona State (Vegas Showdown)

Friday, November 24: NC State or Vanderbilt (Vegas Showdown)

BYU is crushing teams right now. But will their early season success carry over away from the Marriott Center? Time to find out in Las Vegas.

8. Texas Tech (3-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 7 (Down 1)

Last Week

Texas Tech 73, Texas A&M Corpus Christi 64

This Week

Wednesday, November 22: vs. Villanova (Battle 4 Atlantis)

Thursday, November 23: North Carolina or Northern Iowa (Battle 4 Atlantis)

Friday, November 24: Battle 4 Atlantis

West Virginia transfer Joe Toussaint is fitting in nicely in the Red Raiders backcourt.

9. Kansas State (3-2, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 9

Last Week

Kansas State 91, South Dakota State 68

K-State 73, Providence 70 (Overtime – Baha Mar Hoops in Bahamas)

Miami (FL) 91, K-State 83 (Baha Mar Hoops in Bahamas)

This Week

Wednesday, November 22: vs. Central Arkansas

Kansas State has played a tough non-conference schedule out of the gate. They had a setback against Final Four participant Miami last week. But a positive was the debut of Creighton transfer Arthur Kaluma. Kaluma had 18 points and 12 rebounds while Cam Carter scored a career-high 28 points.

By league play hits, this team should be trending up.

10. Oklahoma (4-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 10

Last Week

Oklahoma 93, Texas State 54

Oklahoma 90, UT Rio Grande Valley 66

This Week

Thursday, November 23: vs. Iowa (Rady Children’s Invitational)

Friday, November 24: Seton Hall or USC (Rady Children’s Invitational)

11. Cincinnati (4-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 11

Last Week

Cincinnati 90, Northern Kentucky 66

This Week

Wednesday, November 22: vs. Georgia Tech

12. UCF (3-1, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 12

Last Week

Monday, November 20: vs. Charlotte (Jacksonville Classic)

Sunday, November 26: vs. Stetson

13. West Virginia (2-1, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 14 (Up 1)

Last Week

West Virginia 70, Jacksonville State 57

This Week

Monday, November 20: vs. SMU (Fort Myers Tip-Off)

Wednesday, November 22: Virginia or Wisconsin (Fort Myers Tip-Off)

14. Oklahoma State (1-3, 0-0 Big 12)

Last Week

St. Bonaventure 66, Oklahoma State 64 (Empire Classic)

Notre Dame 66, Oklahoma State 64 (Overtime – Empire Classic)

This Week

Monday, November 20: vs. New Orleans

Friday, November 24: vs. Houston Christian

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

