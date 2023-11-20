On the Site:
Utah Tech University Fires Head Football Coach Paul Peterson

Nov 20, 2023, 2:55 PM

SALT LAKE CITYUtah Tech athletic director Ken Beazer announced that the university has relieved Paul Peterson of his duties as head football coach effective immediately.

The Trailblazers shared the news on Monday, November 20.

Beazer said that Peterson would be reassigned within Utah Tech‘s athletic department.

“I want to thank Paul for his hard work on behalf of our football program and our student-athletes over the past five years,” Beazer said in a statement. “I look forward to Paul continuing to contribute to our athletics program in our progression toward full NCAA Division I status.”

Peterson had served as Utah Tech’s head coach for the past five seasons and led the program’s transition from the FCS level to FBS competition. Prior to joining the Trailblazers, Peterson was the head coach at Snow College.

During his tenure, Peterson led the Trailblazers to a 17-32 overall record.

Before his coaching career, the Allentown, Pennsylvania native played quarterback at Snow before transferring to Boston College. Peterson played professionally for the Ottawa Renegades of the CFL.

After his playing days, Peterson began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at BYU. He also coached at NC State, Southern Utah, and Sacramento State before becoming Snow’s head coach in 2017. Peterson was hired by Utah Tech in 2019.

Peterson’s removal as head coach comes after Utah Tech’s 24-16 loss to in-state rival Southern Utah.

This season, the Trailblazers posted a 2-9 record, including 1-5 in the United Athletic Conference.

Utah Tech said that a national search for the Trailblazers’ next head coach will begin immediately.

