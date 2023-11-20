On the Site:
BYU Women's Basketball Freshman Earns Big 12 Player Of The Week Honor

Nov 20, 2023

BY KSL SPORTS


PROVO, Utah – BYU women’s basketball freshman Kailey Woolston has earned a weekly honor from the Big 12 Conference.

The former Lone Peak High star was named Big 12 Freshman of the Week on Monday.

Woolston has been a critical piece in BYU’s 4-0 start to the season. Last week, in wins over Utah Valley and Wake Forest, Woolston averaged 18.5 points per game. She led all Big 12 freshmen in scoring last week. She shot 66.7% from the field and 61.5% from three.

Woolston’s ability to succeed at the collegiate level from high school has been needed for BYU as last year’s All-WCC guard, Nani Falatea, continues to be sidelined from an ankle injury.

“I am super impressed with how Kailey has handled her first four games with so much poise,” said BYU head coach Amber Whiting. “Kailey has been asked to do a lot while Nani [Falatea] has been out, and I couldn’t be more proud of how she has played. She is obviously shooting and scoring the ball extremely well, but she is also impacting the game on the glass and by getting her teammates involved as well.”

First BYU women’s basketball Big 12 honor

Woolston is the first BYU basketball player (men’s or women’s) to earn a Big 12 Player of the Week honor. Along with Woolston’s recognition, Kansas State’s Ayoka Lee earned the overall Big 12 Player of the Week honor.

Woolston and the BYU Cougars look to continue their undefeated season on Tuesday when they take on Saint Louis in Laie, Hawaii, on the campus of BYU-Hawaii.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

