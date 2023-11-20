BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For Oklahoma State Game
Nov 20, 2023, 3:49 PM
PROVO, Utah – The latest BYU football depth chart is out as the Cougars prepare for its regular season finale against No. 21 Oklahoma State in Stillwater.
BYU is looking to end a four-game losing streak. If they don’t, the season will be over and BYU will be home during Bowl Season for only the second time since 2005.
Kalani Sitake on the #BYU QB situation entering the Oklahoma State game: “I think going into this week, it’s who is going to help us put points on the board, extend drives, convert first downs. That is what the goal is going to be.”#BYUFootball #Big12
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 20, 2023
This week’s big question on the depth chart will again be at quarterback. BYU started Jake Retzlaff last week against Oklahoma for the third consecutive week. Retzlaff had costly turnovers that prevented BYU from pulling off the upset. But he also ignited BYU’s underwhelming ground attack as the Cougars rushed for 217 yards in the loss.
BYU senior quarterback Kedon Slovis has been out since October 28 at Texas. He was a full participant in practice last week and is expected to practice this week in preparation for Oklahoma State. So that means a quarterback competition.
BYU has an OR between Slovis and Retzlaff on this week’s depth chart. They had that last week leading up to the Oklahoma game.
Changes to this week’s depth chart
The other changes on this week’s depth chart include freshman MACK linebacker Siale Esera being removed due to an injury he suffered last week in practice. He missed the Oklahoma game. In replace of Esera was senior Chaz Ah You.
Harrison Taggart and Chaz Ah You are co-starters at the MACK linebacker spot this week.
Ace Kaufusi was on the MACK linebacker depth chart last week. The freshman is now the third-string ROVER.
At safety, there was a slight change. Heading into the Oklahoma game, Talan Alfrey was on the depth chart in a battle for the second-string strong safety spot with freshman Raider Damuni. This week, Alfrey is a co-starter with Crew Wakley at strong safety.
BYU still has Ethan Slade listed as the free safety. He was banged up during Saturday’s loss against the Sooners.
BYU Football Depth Chart: Oklahoma State Week
Here’s how BYU’s personnel will stack up against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
Quarterback
Kedon Slovis
-OR- Jake Retzlaff
Cade Fennegan
Running Back
Aidan Robbins
-OR- LJ Martin
Deion Smith
-OR- Miles Davis
Wide Receiver
Darius Lassiter
-OR- Kody Epps
-OR- Parker Kingston
Wide Receiver
Chase Roberts
-OR- Jojo Phillips
Wide Receiver
Keanu Hill
-OR- Keelan Marion
Tight End
Isaac Rex
Mata’ava Ta’ase
Jackson Bowers
Fullback
Mason Fakahua
Ray Paulo
Left Tackle
Kingsley Suamataia
Simi Moala
Left Guard
Paul Maile
Ian Fitzgerald
Center
Connor Pay
Paul Maile
Right Guard
Weylin Lapuaho
Caleb Etienne
Right Tackle
Brayden Keim
Simi Moala
DEFENSE
Strong Edge
Tyler Batty
Blake Mangelson
Bodie Schoonover
Nose
Atunaisa Mahe
Caden Haws
Joshua Singh
Tackle
Jackson Cravens
David Latu
Outside Edge
Isaiah Bagnah
Logan Lutui
SAM
AJ Vongphachanh
Sione Moa
-OR- Fisher Jackson
MACK
Harrison Taggart
-OR- Chaz Ah You
ROVER
Max Tooley
Ammon Hannemann
Ace Kaufusi
Strong Safety
Crew Wakley
-OR- Talan Alfrey
Raider Damuni
Free Safety
Ethan Slade
Preston Rex
Malik Moore
-OR- Chika Ebunoha
Cornerback
Kamden Garrett
Caleb Christensen
Cornerback
Jakob Robinson
Evan Johnson
Cornerback
Eddie Heckard
Mory Bamba
Marcus McKenzie
SPECIALISTS
Punter
Ryan Rehkow
Landon Rehkow
Kickoffs
Will Ferrin
Matthias Dunn
Place Kicker
Will Ferrin
Matthias Dunn
Holder
Ryan Rehkow
Landon Rehkow
Long Snapper
Austin Riggs
Dalton Riggs
Returners
Hobbs Nyberg
Parker Kingston
Talmage Gunther
Keelan Marion
BYU vs. No. 21 Oklahoma State
Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
Location: Boone Pickens Stadium
Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. (MT)
TV: ABC
Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)
Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.
