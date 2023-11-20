BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For Oklahoma State Game

PROVO, Utah – The latest BYU football depth chart is out as the Cougars prepare for its regular season finale against No. 21 Oklahoma State in Stillwater.

BYU is looking to end a four-game losing streak. If they don’t, the season will be over and BYU will be home during Bowl Season for only the second time since 2005.

Kalani Sitake on the #BYU QB situation entering the Oklahoma State game: “I think going into this week, it’s who is going to help us put points on the board, extend drives, convert first downs. That is what the goal is going to be.”#BYUFootball #Big12 — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 20, 2023

This week’s big question on the depth chart will again be at quarterback. BYU started Jake Retzlaff last week against Oklahoma for the third consecutive week. Retzlaff had costly turnovers that prevented BYU from pulling off the upset. But he also ignited BYU’s underwhelming ground attack as the Cougars rushed for 217 yards in the loss.

BYU senior quarterback Kedon Slovis has been out since October 28 at Texas. He was a full participant in practice last week and is expected to practice this week in preparation for Oklahoma State. So that means a quarterback competition.

BYU has an OR between Slovis and Retzlaff on this week’s depth chart. They had that last week leading up to the Oklahoma game.

Changes to this week’s depth chart

The other changes on this week’s depth chart include freshman MACK linebacker Siale Esera being removed due to an injury he suffered last week in practice. He missed the Oklahoma game. In replace of Esera was senior Chaz Ah You.

Harrison Taggart and Chaz Ah You are co-starters at the MACK linebacker spot this week.

Ace Kaufusi was on the MACK linebacker depth chart last week. The freshman is now the third-string ROVER.

At safety, there was a slight change. Heading into the Oklahoma game, Talan Alfrey was on the depth chart in a battle for the second-string strong safety spot with freshman Raider Damuni. This week, Alfrey is a co-starter with Crew Wakley at strong safety.

BYU still has Ethan Slade listed as the free safety. He was banged up during Saturday’s loss against the Sooners.

BYU Football Depth Chart: Oklahoma State Week

Here’s how BYU’s personnel will stack up against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Quarterback

Kedon Slovis

-OR- Jake Retzlaff

Cade Fennegan

Running Back

Aidan Robbins

-OR- LJ Martin

Deion Smith

-OR- Miles Davis

Wide Receiver

Darius Lassiter

-OR- Kody Epps

-OR- Parker Kingston

Wide Receiver

Chase Roberts

-OR- Jojo Phillips

Wide Receiver

Keanu Hill

-OR- Keelan Marion

Tight End

Isaac Rex

Mata’ava Ta’ase

Jackson Bowers

Fullback

Mason Fakahua

Ray Paulo

Left Tackle

Kingsley Suamataia

Simi Moala

Left Guard

Paul Maile

Ian Fitzgerald

Center

Connor Pay

Paul Maile

Right Guard

Weylin Lapuaho

Caleb Etienne

Right Tackle

Brayden Keim

Simi Moala

DEFENSE

Strong Edge

Tyler Batty

Blake Mangelson

Bodie Schoonover

Nose

Atunaisa Mahe

Caden Haws

Joshua Singh

Tackle

Jackson Cravens

David Latu

Outside Edge

Isaiah Bagnah

Logan Lutui

SAM

AJ Vongphachanh

Sione Moa

-OR- Fisher Jackson

MACK

Harrison Taggart

-OR- Chaz Ah You

ROVER

Max Tooley

Ammon Hannemann

Ace Kaufusi

Strong Safety

Crew Wakley

-OR- Talan Alfrey

Raider Damuni

Free Safety

Ethan Slade

Preston Rex

Malik Moore

-OR- Chika Ebunoha

Cornerback

Kamden Garrett

Caleb Christensen

Cornerback

Jakob Robinson

Evan Johnson

Cornerback

Eddie Heckard

Mory Bamba

Marcus McKenzie

SPECIALISTS

Punter

Ryan Rehkow

Landon Rehkow

Kickoffs

Will Ferrin

Matthias Dunn

Place Kicker

Will Ferrin

Matthias Dunn

Holder

Ryan Rehkow

Landon Rehkow

Long Snapper

Austin Riggs

Dalton Riggs

Returners

Hobbs Nyberg

Parker Kingston

Talmage Gunther

Keelan Marion

BYU vs. No. 21 Oklahoma State

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Location: Boone Pickens Stadium

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. (MT)

TV: ABC

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper