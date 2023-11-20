Utah Releases Final Regular-Season Depth Chart Of 2023

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah released their final regular-season depth chart for the 2023 football season and it looks the same as it has the last few weeks.

However, while the depth chart still has him listed as the starter, it is important to note that defensive end Jonah Elliss has been ruled out for the remainder of the year.

That means we will likely see a lot of more of Elliss’ backup, Chase Kennedy along with Connor O’Toole and Van Fillinger in Utah’s final home game against Colorado.

Final regular-season depth chart for the #Utes. Everything is the same from the previous week despite knowing Jonah Elliss is out the rest of the year. pic.twitter.com/seI3IxlV2C — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 20, 2023

There Could Be More Absences Than Just Elliss For The Utes

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham held his Monday press conference earlier in the day and indicated Elliss may not be the only recent absence for the Utes on Saturday.

The Utes have had rotten luck with season-ending injuries in 2023 with Elliss being the latest. However, they’ve also had a tough time with the week-to-week injuries, and it sounds like Utah incurred more of those over the weekend against Arizona.

The bad news is that Utah is already very depleted at a lot of spots, but the good news is that it allows some of the young talent to get on the field and gain experience. Whittingham alluded on Monday that fans may see a few more young faces out on the field this Saturday against the Buffs.

“If there is a silver lining, that would be it,” Whittingham said about the young guys getting more reps. “We’ve had a lot of guys that we weren’t really expecting to play much this year, play a lot. This week you might even see more. We got a little banged up this last game and so you might see more guys get opportunities this next week. In fact, I’m very confident on that.”

