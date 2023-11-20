On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Releases Final Regular-Season Depth Chart Of 2023

Nov 20, 2023, 4:09 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah released their final regular-season depth chart for the 2023 football season and it looks the same as it has the last few weeks.

However, while the depth chart still has him listed as the starter, it is important to note that defensive end Jonah Elliss has been ruled out for the remainder of the year.

That means we will likely see a lot of more of Elliss’ backup, Chase Kennedy along with Connor O’Toole and Van Fillinger in Utah’s final home game against Colorado.

There Could Be More Absences Than Just Elliss For The Utes

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham held his Monday press conference earlier in the day and indicated Elliss may not be the only recent absence for the Utes on Saturday.

The Utes have had rotten luck with season-ending injuries in 2023 with Elliss being the latest. However, they’ve also had a tough time with the week-to-week injuries, and it sounds like Utah incurred more of those over the weekend against Arizona.

The bad news is that Utah is already very depleted at a lot of spots, but the good news is that it allows some of the young talent to get on the field and gain experience. Whittingham alluded on Monday that fans may see a few more young faces out on the field this Saturday against the Buffs.

“If there is a silver lining, that would be it,” Whittingham said about the young guys getting more reps. “We’ve had a lot of guys that we weren’t really expecting to play much this year, play a lot. This week you might even see more. We got a little banged up this last game and so you might see more guys get opportunities this next week. In fact, I’m very confident on that.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Survives Akron Scare, Advance To Cayman Islands Championship

Timely offensive rebounds allowed Utah State to overcome free throw woes down the stretch in a 65-62 Aggie win.

21 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Southern Utah Releases 2024 Football Schedule

The Southern Utah athletic department released the Thunderbirds' college football schedule for the 2024 season.

49 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Week 12: Top Plays From BYU, SUU, Utah, USU, Utah Tech, Weber State

The college football regular season is nearly at its finish line but the local teams continue to make big-time plays on the gridiron.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Royals FC Adds Three Players Via Trades With North Carolina, San Diego

The Utah Royals FC organization acquired a pair of players from the North Carolina Courage and another from San Diego Wave FC.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Valley Drops Game To Cornell In Jacksonville Classic

The Utah Valley men’s basketball team suffered its second loss of the season to the Cornell Big Red in the Jacksonville Classic.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For Oklahoma State Game

The final depth chart of the 2023 regular season for BYU football.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Utah Releases Final Regular-Season Depth Chart Of 2023