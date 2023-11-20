On the Site:
Utah Valley Drops Game To Cornell In Jacksonville Classic

Nov 20, 2023, 4:43 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Valley men’s basketball team suffered its second loss of the season to the Cornell Big Red in the Jacksonville Classic.

UVU loses to Cornell

The Wolverines played the Big Red at Flagler Gymnasium in St. Augustine, Florida on Monday, November 20.

UVU lost to Cornell, 74-61.

It was Utah Valley’s final game of the tournament. A day earlier, the Wolverines beat the Southern Miss Golden Eagles in the Jacksonville Classic.

The Wolverines were unable to follow up their win over the Golden Eagles with another victory against the Big Red.

Cornell took down UVU after a strong first half and an even better close to the contest. After the first 20 minutes of action, the Wolverines trailed, 28-24.

Following the break, Cornell caught fire and ran away from Utah Valley. The Wolverines allowed the Big Red to score 46 points over the final 20 minutes and were unable to keep pace. Utah Valley was outscored by nine points in the second half.

Utah Valley finished the game shooting 39.1 percent overall but only 15.4 percent on three-pointers. Cornell shot 45.0 percent from the field, including 31.8 percent from downtown.

Two Wolverines scored in double figures. Drake Allen led UVU with 16 points on 6-12 shooting. Caleb Stone-Carrawell added 15 points, five rebounds, and one assist.

Chris Manon led Cornell with 13 points.

With the win, the Big Red earned the Jacksonville Classic Bay Bracket title.

Up next for UVU men’s basketball

With the loss, the Wolverines fell to a 3-2 record this season.

Utah Valley’s next game is at home against the Western Colorado Mountaineers on Friday, November 24 at 6 p.m. (MT).

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

