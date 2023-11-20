On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Appeals court strikes down key tool used to enforce Voting Rights Act

Nov 20, 2023, 4:58 PM

A federal appeals court on Monday ruled against a key tool used to enforce the Voting Rights Act – possibly setting up another Supreme Court showdown over one of the nation’s landmark civil rights laws. (Brandon Bell, Getty Images)

(Brandon Bell, Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY FREDREKA SCHOUTEN, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — A federal appeals court on Monday ruled against a key tool used to enforce the Voting Rights Act – possibly setting up another Supreme Court showdown over one of the nation’s landmark civil rights laws.

In a ruling that springs from an Arkansas redistricting case, the 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that private entities cannot bring lawsuits under a provision of the law, known as Section 2.

In a 2-1 decision, the judges said the “text and structure” of the voting rights statute shows that Congress did not give private plaintiffs the authority to sue. The appellate panel affirmed a 2022 ruling by a Trump-appointed federal judge in Arkansas that held only the US Justice Department can bring Section 2 lawsuits.

That ruling runs counter to decades of legal practice, however.

The vast majority of cases brought under the Voting Rights Act – which prohibits election rules that have the intent or effect of discriminating on the basis of race – are brought by private plaintiffs, with the Justice Department facing strained resources and other considerations that limit the number of such cases it files to, at most, a few each year.

The case at hand centers on a challenge originally brought by the Arkansas chapter of the NAACP and the Arkansas Public Policy Panel to Arkansas’ state House map.

An appeal of Monday’s ruling could go to the full 8th Circuit for review, but the matter ultimately could end up before the nation’s high court.

Earlier this year, in a high-profile Alabama redistricting case, the US Supreme Court reaffirmed the use of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act in ordering the state to redraw its congressional map to guarantee more political power for Black voters.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

FILE - COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York, April...

AMANDA SEITZ Associated Press

Additional COVID-19 tests available from government for free home delivery

Americans can order four free COVID-19 tests again online.

2 hours ago

The US Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvi...

Joan Biskupic, CNN

Supreme Court rejects Derek Chauvin’s appeal in George Floyd’s killing

The US Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of murder in the 2020 killing of George Floyd.

3 hours ago

President Joe Biden speaks after pardoning the national Thanksgiving turkey, Liberty, during a pard...

Associated Press

Biden pardons National Thanksgiving Turkeys while marking his 81st birthday

Turkeys Liberty and Bell have new appreciation for the phrase, “Let freedom ring.”

3 hours ago

Rakim Mayers, aka A$AP Rocky, drinks water during a preliminary hearing at the Clara Shortridge Fol...

Andrew Dalton, AP Entertainment Writer

A$AP Rocky must stand trial on charges he fired gun at former friend, judge rules

A Los Angeles judge says there is enough evidence for A$AP Rocky to stand trial on charges that he fired a gun at a former friend and collaborator outside a Hollywood hotel in 2021.

5 hours ago

Taylor Swift announced that her concert scheduled for Saturday in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil has been p...

Paradise Afshar, CNN

Taylor Swift mourns fan who died before concert in Brazil, changes date of concert

A Taylor Swift fan died Friday night before an “Eras Tour” show in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, the singer said on Instagram Stories.

5 hours ago

The broad black hat that Napoleon wore when he ruled 19th-century France and waged war in Europe fe...

Lianne Kolirin, CNN

One of Napoleon’s trademark hats sells for record $2.1 million

One of Napoleon Bonaparte’s famous black hats sold for more than $2 million at an auction in France on Sunday.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Appeals court strikes down key tool used to enforce Voting Rights Act