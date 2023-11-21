On the Site:
CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 2

What to know before the Nov. 21 Utah election

Nov 20, 2023, 6:17 PM | Updated: 6:29 pm

Norma Boynton holds her “I Voted” sticker after dropping off her ballot at Taylorsville City Ha...

Norma Boynton holds her “I Voted” sticker after dropping off her ballot at Taylorsville City Hall on Election Day in Taylorsville on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

(Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah will host is November election two weeks later than the rest of the world, on Nov. 21..

According to the Associated Press, special elections like this one tend to have a lower voter turnout compared to regularly scheduled elections.

With that being said, KSL TV has compiled a list of basic information on the election, so voters can plan accordingly.

On the ballot

Voters will cast their ballots for the vacant seat in the U.S. House of Representatives to replace former Rep. Chris Stewart, who stepped down in May.

The remaining candidates are Republican Celeste Maloy and Democrat Kathleen Riebe, though seven candidates total will appear on the ballot to account for the Constitution, Libertarian, and United Utah parties.

Another highly anticipated race will commend for Salt Lake City’s mayoral race. The incumbent, Erin Mendenhall, will face her rival candidates, former Mayor Rocky Anderson, and community activist Michael Valentine.

Municipal cities around Utah will also cast their mayoral votes on the ballot. Voters will be eligible to vote for the city they’re registered to.

Voter Information

If you’re not sure whether you’re registered to vote or not, you can check on Utah’s voting site. If you’re not listed, you can still register on voting day at a polling location if you bring two forms of ID.

Before you go, it’s a good idea to check the registration qualifications to be sure you can register with no problem.

Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2023.

Assigned polling spots can be found on Voter Search, which depends on the city found on your valid state drivers license. A larger list of voting locations can be found here.

Voters can additionally drop off their vote-by-mail ballots at a polling location during polling hours in order to skip the line.

How to track election results

KSL TV will be covering the election on live television, as well as online  providing live updates at KSLTV.com.

