On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Supreme Court rejects Derek Chauvin’s appeal in George Floyd’s killing

Nov 20, 2023, 5:51 PM

The US Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvi...

The US Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of murder in the 2020 killing of George Floyd. (Court TV/Pool/AP)

(Court TV/Pool/AP)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY JOAN BISKUPIC, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — The US Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of murder in the 2020 killing of George Floyd.

Chauvin was found guilty in April 2021 of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death. He was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison – which exceeded Minnesota’s sentencing guidelines range of 10 years and eight months to 15 years.

Chauvin later pleaded guilty to federal charges of violating Floyd’s civil rights and was sentenced to 21 years in prison to run concurrently with his state sentence.

Floyd’s killing while in police custody on a Minneapolis street was caught on video and ignited prolonged protests in the community and across the country over police brutality and racial injustice.

Chauvin claimed in his appeal against conviction he had not received a fair trial because jurors in his case may have had a vested interest against acquitting, out of fear of instigating more street protests and violence.

Chauvin’s lawyers have said there were various reasons to overturn his conviction, including a state district court depriving the former officer of his right to a fair trial by denying his request for a change of venue, despite “pervasive adverse publicity.”

The Supreme Court rejected Chauvin’s appeal without comment or a recorded vote.

CNN has reached out to an attorney for Chauvin, Floyd family attorney Ben Crump and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison for comment.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

Handcuffs...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Millcreek couple charged with human trafficking for labor

A Millcreek couple was charged Monday with helping two relatives enter the United States illegally, and then forcing them to work to pay off their debts.

3 hours ago

Fredreka Schouten, CNN

Appeals court strikes down key tool used to enforce Voting Rights Act

A federal appeals court on Monday ruled against a key tool used to enforce the Voting Rights Act – possibly setting up another Supreme Court showdown over one of the nation’s landmark civil rights laws.

3 hours ago

Police say an individual who fired at officers was shot and killed by Ogden officers who returned f...

Mark Jones

Minor injuries reported in two-vehicle crash in Ogden

The Ogden Police Department says only minor injuries were reported Sunday in a two-vehicle crash.

1 day ago

Memphis police cars are seen in this file image from Sept. 7, 2022. (Brad Vest, Getty Images)...

Paradise Afshar and Sarah Dewberry, CNN

Manhunt ends for suspect accused of killing 4 family members in series of Memphis shootings

A manhunt is over for the man suspected of fatally shooting four family members, including a 13-year-old girl, in Memphis, Tennessee.

1 day ago

Portland Police officers have recovered Christmas decorations recently taken from Bloke Botanical. ...

KPTV Staff

An estimated $10K worth of stolen Christmas decorations recovered

In Oregon, Portland Police officers have recovered Christmas decorations recently taken from Bloke Botanical.

2 days ago

generic emergency lights...

Luke Seaver

Two injured in Ogden shooting Friday

Ogden police responded Friday night to a shooting in which two male individuals sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Supreme Court rejects Derek Chauvin’s appeal in George Floyd’s killing