On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Additional COVID-19 tests available from government for free home delivery

Nov 20, 2023, 6:07 PM | Updated: 6:08 pm

FILE - COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York, April...

FILE - COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York, April 5, 2023. The Biden administration has announced that it is providing $600 million in funding to produce new at-home COVID-19 tests and is restarting a website allowing Americans to again order up to four free tests per household. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)

(AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY AMANDA SEITZ ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans can order more free COVID-19 tests online for home delivery.

The U.S. government is offering to send another round of four at-home virus tests ahead of the typical surge in cases during the winter holiday season.

Anyone who did not order a batch of four COVID-19 tests in September can secure up to eight of them this time around starting Monday at COVIDtests.gov. The U.S. Postal Service will deliver them for free.

The government is mailing out the coronavirus tests as the the flu season kicks off and a spike in RSV cases has been reported in some spots around the country. Hospitalizations for COVID-19, which has killed more than 1 million people in the United States, were on the rise this fall but have stayed steady in recent weeks. Immunity from previous vaccinations and infections has kept case counts lower compared with other years.

The new release of free COVID-19 nasal swab tests also comes ahead of the first winter since the pandemic started that insurers are no longer required to cover the cost of them. On average, at-home tests now cost $11 out of pocket, according to an analysis by the nonprofit health research firm KFF.

The Food and Drug Administration also approved updated COVID-19 vaccines in September in the hopes of revving up protection for Americans this winter. The shots target an omicron descendant named XBB.1.5, replacing older vaccines that targeted the original coronavirus strain and a much earlier omicron version. Shots are recommended for everyone age 6 months or older, but uptake has been slow.

U.S. taxpayers have spent tens of billions of dollars to develop COVID-19 tests, vaccines and treatments in the three years since the pandemic started.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

The US Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvi...

Joan Biskupic, CNN

Supreme Court rejects Derek Chauvin’s appeal in George Floyd’s killing

The US Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of murder in the 2020 killing of George Floyd.

2 hours ago

President Joe Biden speaks after pardoning the national Thanksgiving turkey, Liberty, during a pard...

Associated Press

Biden pardons National Thanksgiving Turkeys while marking his 81st birthday

Turkeys Liberty and Bell have new appreciation for the phrase, “Let freedom ring.”

3 hours ago

Fredreka Schouten, CNN

Appeals court strikes down key tool used to enforce Voting Rights Act

A federal appeals court on Monday ruled against a key tool used to enforce the Voting Rights Act – possibly setting up another Supreme Court showdown over one of the nation’s landmark civil rights laws.

3 hours ago

Rakim Mayers, aka A$AP Rocky, drinks water during a preliminary hearing at the Clara Shortridge Fol...

Andrew Dalton, AP Entertainment Writer

A$AP Rocky must stand trial on charges he fired gun at former friend, judge rules

A Los Angeles judge says there is enough evidence for A$AP Rocky to stand trial on charges that he fired a gun at a former friend and collaborator outside a Hollywood hotel in 2021.

4 hours ago

Taylor Swift announced that her concert scheduled for Saturday in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil has been p...

Paradise Afshar, CNN

Taylor Swift mourns fan who died before concert in Brazil, changes date of concert

A Taylor Swift fan died Friday night before an “Eras Tour” show in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, the singer said on Instagram Stories.

4 hours ago

The broad black hat that Napoleon wore when he ruled 19th-century France and waged war in Europe fe...

Lianne Kolirin, CNN

One of Napoleon’s trademark hats sells for record $2.1 million

One of Napoleon Bonaparte’s famous black hats sold for more than $2 million at an auction in France on Sunday.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Additional COVID-19 tests available from government for free home delivery