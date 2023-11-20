Week 12: Top Plays From BYU, SUU, Utah, USU, Utah Tech, Weber State
Nov 20, 2023, 6:44 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – The college football regular season is nearly at its finish line but the local teams continue to make big-time plays on the gridiron.
Week 12: Top Local College Football Plays
Here are the top plays from the local college football teams from Week 12 of the 2023 season:
BYU Cougars
BYU QB Jake Retzlaff Finds Chase Roberts For Touchdown Against Oklahoma
“BYU QB Jake Retzlaff gave the Cougars hope of an upset bid against No. 14 Oklahoma with a 22-yard touchdown strike to wide receiver Chase Roberts in the first quarter of Senior Day. The touchdown tied the ball game at seven. Oklahoma went on to win the game 31-24.” – BYU insider Mitch Harper
HIT EM FOR SIX!!
📺: https://t.co/aXj5IbM6xI pic.twitter.com/WXWbx6LsPz
— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) November 18, 2023
Southern Utah Thunderbirds
Braedon Wissler seals T-Birds’ win over Utah Tech
The Ground Game is 💪🏻💪🏻 today @Wiss_Mode with a big TD
⚡️: 24
🦬: 16 pic.twitter.com/appWc5VgIZ
— Southern Utah Football (@SUUFB_) November 19, 2023
Utah Utes
Bryson Barnes Finds Devaughn Vele To Put Utah On Board
“There wasn’t a lot to celebrate in Utah’s loss to Arizona on Saturday, but wide receiver Devaughn Vele was a bright spot hauling in nine catches for 111 yards, and one touchdown. Vele’s touchdown came in the second quarter when quarterback Bryson Barnes rifled one to the corner of the endzone for Utah’s score. The Utes would go on to lose 42-18 to the Wildcats.” – Utah insider Michelle Bodkin
Incredible pass and catch to get the Utes on the board 🙌 pic.twitter.com/A4rUoi6DrR
— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) November 18, 2023
Utah State Aggies
Jalen Royals Gives Utah State Early Lead With Athletic Touchdown Grab
“Desperate for a fast start against Boise State, Cooper Legas and Jalen Royals hooked up for a a 57-yard scoring strike to give USU a 7-0 lead. With just under six minutes left in the first quarter, Legas stepped up in the pocket before launching a high-arcing pass down the sideline. Royals hauled in the ball near the ten-yard line and evaded a tackler before tight-roping the sideline and extending the ball over the pylon for his 12th TD of the year. It was the sixth touchdown catch of 50-plus yards for Royals this season, the most in the country. The play ended up being one of the lone bright spots for Utah State in a 45-10 loss.” USU insider Brian Preece
Cooper Legas ➡️ Jalen Royals@USUFootball TOUCHDOWN pic.twitter.com/eruD8PeQgQ
— CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) November 19, 2023
Utah Tech Trailblazers
Nygel Osborne, Blazers score first against SUU
1Q – TOUCHDOWN!! Nygel Osborne around the left side from 12 yds out as the Trailblazers draw first blood on their opening drive!#UtahTechBlazers | #UACFootball pic.twitter.com/08hAZ34fr4
— Utah Tech Football (@UtahTechFB) November 19, 2023
Weber State Wildcats
Richie Muñoz scores six total touchdowns in win over Cal Poly
AND ANOTHER TD!@Richieboyqb12 with his 5th passing TD!
52-yards to @JayleenRecord
‘Cats lead 48-14#WeAreWeber pic.twitter.com/VMGMWFcJNH
— Weber State Football 🏈 (@weberstatefb) November 19, 2023
