Week 12: Top Plays From BYU, SUU, Utah, USU, Utah Tech, Weber State

Nov 20, 2023, 6:44 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The college football regular season is nearly at its finish line but the local teams continue to make big-time plays on the gridiron.

RELATED STORIES

Week 12: Top Local College Football Plays

Here are the top plays from the local college football teams from Week 12 of the 2023 season:

BYU Cougars

BYU QB Jake Retzlaff Finds Chase Roberts For Touchdown Against Oklahoma

“BYU QB Jake Retzlaff gave the Cougars hope of an upset bid against No. 14 Oklahoma with a 22-yard touchdown strike to wide receiver Chase Roberts in the first quarter of Senior Day. The touchdown tied the ball game at seven. Oklahoma went on to win the game 31-24.” – BYU insider Mitch Harper

Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Braedon Wissler seals T-Birds’ win over Utah Tech

Utah Utes

Bryson Barnes Finds Devaughn Vele To Put Utah On Board

There wasn’t a lot to celebrate in Utah’s loss to Arizona on Saturday, but wide receiver Devaughn Vele was a bright spot hauling in nine catches for 111 yards, and one touchdown. Vele’s touchdown came in the second quarter when quarterback Bryson Barnes rifled one to the corner of the endzone for Utah’s score. The Utes would go on to lose 42-18 to the Wildcats.” – Utah insider Michelle Bodkin

Utah State Aggies

Jalen Royals Gives Utah State Early Lead With Athletic Touchdown Grab

Desperate for a fast start against Boise State, Cooper Legas and Jalen Royals hooked up for a a 57-yard scoring strike to give USU a 7-0 lead. With just under six minutes left in the first quarter, Legas stepped up in the pocket before launching a high-arcing pass down the sideline. Royals hauled in the ball near the ten-yard line and evaded a tackler before tight-roping the sideline and extending the ball over the pylon for his 12th TD of the year. It was the sixth touchdown catch of 50-plus yards for Royals this season, the most in the country. The play ended up being one of the lone bright spots for Utah State in a 45-10 loss.” USU insider Brian Preece

Utah Tech Trailblazers

Nygel Osborne, Blazers score first against SUU

Weber State Wildcats

Richie Muñoz scores six total touchdowns in win over Cal Poly

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

