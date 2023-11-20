Week 12: Top Plays From BYU, SUU, Utah, USU, Utah Tech, Weber State

SALT LAKE CITY – The college football regular season is nearly at its finish line but the local teams continue to make big-time plays on the gridiron.

Week 12: Top Local College Football Plays

Here are the top plays from the local college football teams from Week 12 of the 2023 season:

BYU Cougars

BYU QB Jake Retzlaff Finds Chase Roberts For Touchdown Against Oklahoma

“BYU QB Jake Retzlaff gave the Cougars hope of an upset bid against No. 14 Oklahoma with a 22-yard touchdown strike to wide receiver Chase Roberts in the first quarter of Senior Day. The touchdown tied the ball game at seven. Oklahoma went on to win the game 31-24.” – BYU insider Mitch Harper

Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Braedon Wissler seals T-Birds’ win over Utah Tech

The Ground Game is 💪🏻💪🏻 today @Wiss_Mode with a big TD ⚡️: 24

🦬: 16 pic.twitter.com/appWc5VgIZ — Southern Utah Football (@SUUFB_) November 19, 2023

Utah Utes

Bryson Barnes Finds Devaughn Vele To Put Utah On Board

“There wasn’t a lot to celebrate in Utah’s loss to Arizona on Saturday, but wide receiver Devaughn Vele was a bright spot hauling in nine catches for 111 yards, and one touchdown. Vele’s touchdown came in the second quarter when quarterback Bryson Barnes rifled one to the corner of the endzone for Utah’s score. The Utes would go on to lose 42-18 to the Wildcats.” – Utah insider Michelle Bodkin

Incredible pass and catch to get the Utes on the board 🙌 pic.twitter.com/A4rUoi6DrR — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) November 18, 2023

Utah State Aggies

Jalen Royals Gives Utah State Early Lead With Athletic Touchdown Grab

“Desperate for a fast start against Boise State, Cooper Legas and Jalen Royals hooked up for a a 57-yard scoring strike to give USU a 7-0 lead. With just under six minutes left in the first quarter, Legas stepped up in the pocket before launching a high-arcing pass down the sideline. Royals hauled in the ball near the ten-yard line and evaded a tackler before tight-roping the sideline and extending the ball over the pylon for his 12th TD of the year. It was the sixth touchdown catch of 50-plus yards for Royals this season, the most in the country. The play ended up being one of the lone bright spots for Utah State in a 45-10 loss.” USU insider Brian Preece

Cooper Legas ➡️ Jalen Royals@USUFootball TOUCHDOWN pic.twitter.com/eruD8PeQgQ — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) November 19, 2023

Utah Tech Trailblazers

Nygel Osborne, Blazers score first against SUU

1Q – TOUCHDOWN!! Nygel Osborne around the left side from 12 yds out as the Trailblazers draw first blood on their opening drive!#UtahTechBlazers | #UACFootball pic.twitter.com/08hAZ34fr4 — Utah Tech Football (@UtahTechFB) November 19, 2023

Weber State Wildcats

Richie Muñoz scores six total touchdowns in win over Cal Poly

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland