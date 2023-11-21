Salt Lake City School District recommends four school closures

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City School Board has recommended closing four schools at a meeting Monday night.

Those school closures are Hawthorne Elementary, M. Lynn Bennion Elementary, Mary W. Jackson Elementary and Riley Elementary.

There will be a public hearing on Tuesday Dec. 5 at 6:30 p.m. in the West High School Auditorium. That meeting does not have a limit. If 300 people show up to voice their concern, then all 300 people will be allowed to do so.

The school board will then vote on the recommended closures on Jan. 9, 2024.

