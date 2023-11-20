On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Southern Utah Releases 2024 Football Schedule

Nov 20, 2023, 7:35 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Southern Utah athletic department released the Thunderbirds’ football schedule for the 2024 season.

The Thunderbirds revealed their 2024 slate of games on Monday, November 20.

RELATED STORIES

“We have an exciting year coming up. We are going to be fun to watch. We have some talented players coming back next season,” SUU head coach DeLane Fitzgerald said of the schedule.

Southern Utah’s 2024 Football Schedule

@ Utah Utes on August 29

@ UTEP Miners on September 7

vs. UC Davis Aggies on September 14

@ Idaho State Bengals on September 21

@ Austin Peay Governors on September 28

vs. Tarleton State Texans on October 15

vs. West Georgia Wolves on October 12

@ Eastern Kentucky Colonels on October 26

@ Abilene Christian Wildcats on November 2

vs. Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks on November 9

@ North Alabama Lions on November 16

vs. Utah Tech Trailblazers on November 23

Southern Utah in 2023

The Thunderbirds finished their 2023 schedule with a 6-5 record, including 4-2 in UAC games.

RELATED: Southern Utah Thunderbirds Win ‘Battle For The Ax’ Against In-State Rival Utah Tech 

Southern Utah opened the year on a three-game losing streak after falling on the road to Arizona State, BYU, and UC Davis. The Thunderbirds picked up their first victory against Western Illinois before dropping a game to Central Arkansas. SUU then beat Tarleton State. After a win over the Texans, the T-Birds lost to Austin Peay in double overtime. Southern Utah ended its season on a four-game winning streak with victories over Abilene Christian, Lincoln (CA), Stephen F. Austin, and in-state rival Utah Tech.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Week 12: Top Plays From BYU, SUU, Utah, USU, Utah Tech, Weber State

The college football regular season is nearly at its finish line but the local teams continue to make big-time plays on the gridiron.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Royals FC Adds Three Players Via Trades With North Carolina, San Diego

The Utah Royals FC organization acquired a pair of players from the North Carolina Courage and another from San Diego Wave FC.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Valley Drops Game To Cornell In Jacksonville Classic

The Utah Valley men’s basketball team suffered its second loss of the season to the Cornell Big Red in the Jacksonville Classic.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Releases Final Regular-Season Depth Chart Of 2023

Utah released their final regular-season depth chart for the 2023 football season and it looks the same as it has the last few weeks.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For Oklahoma State Game

The final depth chart of the 2023 regular season for BYU football.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah’s Branden Carlson Named Pac-12 Player Of Week

Utah basketball star Branden Carlson had a heck of an outing last week in the Charleston Classic which earned him Pac-12 Player of the Week.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Southern Utah Releases 2024 Football Schedule