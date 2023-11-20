Southern Utah Releases 2024 Football Schedule

SALT LAKE CITY – The Southern Utah athletic department released the Thunderbirds’ football schedule for the 2024 season.

The Thunderbirds revealed their 2024 slate of games on Monday, November 20.

“We have an exciting year coming up. We are going to be fun to watch. We have some talented players coming back next season,” SUU head coach DeLane Fitzgerald said of the schedule.

Southern Utah’s 2024 Football Schedule

@ Utah Utes on August 29

@ UTEP Miners on September 7

vs. UC Davis Aggies on September 14

@ Idaho State Bengals on September 21

@ Austin Peay Governors on September 28

vs. Tarleton State Texans on October 15

vs. West Georgia Wolves on October 12

@ Eastern Kentucky Colonels on October 26

@ Abilene Christian Wildcats on November 2

vs. Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks on November 9

@ North Alabama Lions on November 16

vs. Utah Tech Trailblazers on November 23

Southern Utah in 2023

The Thunderbirds finished their 2023 schedule with a 6-5 record, including 4-2 in UAC games.

Southern Utah opened the year on a three-game losing streak after falling on the road to Arizona State, BYU, and UC Davis. The Thunderbirds picked up their first victory against Western Illinois before dropping a game to Central Arkansas. SUU then beat Tarleton State. After a win over the Texans, the T-Birds lost to Austin Peay in double overtime. Southern Utah ended its season on a four-game winning streak with victories over Abilene Christian, Lincoln (CA), Stephen F. Austin, and in-state rival Utah Tech.

