On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah State Survives Akron Scare, Advance To Cayman Islands Championship

Nov 20, 2023, 8:03 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – Timely offensive rebounds allowed Utah State to overcome free throw woes down the stretch in a 65-62 Aggie win.

Utah State (4-1) faced the Akron Zips in the semifinals of the Cayman Islands Classic on Monday, November 20.

RELATED: USU Opens Cayman Islands Classic With Balanced Effort In Win

Great Osobor led USU with his second consecutive double-double. The junior was the only Aggie to reach double-digit points, finishing with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Osobor battled foul trouble down the stretch.

The Aggies limited Akron to 37.7 percent shooting and 5-of-24 from beyond the three-point stripe.

Bovine Blog: Graduate Transfer Agbonkpolo Making Plays For Utah State

First Half

USU struggled through a 3-for-8 shooting start to take a 7-4 lead at the first media timeout. Akron missed six of its first eight shots to fall behind early.

A terrific Aggie defensive possession forced an Akron shot clock violation. Deflections, rotations, and tenacity were hallmarks of USU’s early defensive effort. Offensively, Great Osobor made three shots in the paint, leading his team to a 14-11 lead with 11:27 left.

Bovine Blog: Aggies Need To Find More Frontcourt Production

The Zips snatched momentum and the lead away with a 9-2 run as the Aggies missed four of five shots. Akron guard Shammah Scott scored five points during the run.

Former Sky View Bobcat Mason Falslev carried the Aggies for a stretch, scoring five straight points and forcing a turnover with quick feet and hard work on the defensive end. Akron built a four point lead but Falslev’s hard work helped USU take a 27-26 lead at the under-four minute timeout.

Utah State would hold the Zips scoreless over the last 2:49 of the half to build a 33-29 halftime lead.

Osobor led the Aggies with 10 points and seven rebounds. Falslev was everywhere, scoring nine points with three rebounds, three steals, and two assists in 15 minutes.

Second Half

The pace picked up to open the second half with Akron going on a 5-0 run. Utah State didn’t blink as they took a 39-38 lead into the first media timeout.

Bovine Blog: Great Osobor, Darius Brown II Raise Utah State’s Ceiling

After making just 3-of-10 shots from deep in the first half, Akron continued to struggle from range as they missed seven of eight from three to open the half. Utah State wasn’t a whole lot better on their side, making just 47.1 percent of their shots in the first 11 minutes of the second half.

The Aggies led 51-46 with 7:41 to play.

Utah State was able to hang on down the stretch despite a handful of inopportune turnovers and several missed free throws.

USU improved to 4-1 with the 65-62 win.

RELATED STORIES

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

USU advances to take on Stephen F. Austin in the Cayman Islands Classic Championship on Tuesday, November 21. Tipoff is at 5:30 p.m. (MT).

The Lumberjacks advanced with a 92-68 blowout of the Drake Bulldogs.

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here. 

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Inching Closer To AP Top 25 Ranking

BYU Basketball is moving closer towards being in the Top 25 rankings.

20 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Offers Standout Ivy League Transfer

The 2024 transfer portal cycle activity is off and running for the BYU program.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU QB Competition Continues Entering Oklahoma State Week

Who will BYU start at quarterback this week against Oklahoma State? Slovis or Retzlaff?

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Southern Utah Releases 2024 Football Schedule

The Southern Utah athletic department released the Thunderbirds' college football schedule for the 2024 season.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Week 12: Top Plays From BYU, SUU, Utah, USU, Utah Tech, Weber State

The college football regular season is nearly at its finish line but the local teams continue to make big-time plays on the gridiron.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Royals FC Adds Three Players Via Trades With North Carolina, San Diego

The Utah Royals FC organization acquired a pair of players from the North Carolina Courage and another from San Diego Wave FC.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Utah State Survives Akron Scare, Advance To Cayman Islands Championship