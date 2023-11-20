On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU QB Competition Continues Entering Oklahoma State Week

Nov 20, 2023, 8:21 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU football has a quarterback competition entering the final week of the regular season.

Kedon Slovis or Jake Retzlaff, who will it be getting the start to try and lead BYU to its sixth win that clinches bowl eligibility and ends a four-game losing streak?

“I think going into this week, it’s, who’s going to help us put points on the board, extend drives, convert first downs and that’s what the goal is going to be,” said BYU head coach Kalani Sitake during his Monday press conference.

Kalani Sitake wants competition at QB

Last week, Retzlaff got the start against the nationally ranked-Oklahoma Sooners. It was his third consecutive start since Slovis was ruled out due to shoulder and elbow injuries on his throwing arm. Retzlaff had a productive day, going 15-of-26 for 173 yards and two touchdowns. But he was part of three costly turnovers that sunk BYU’s hopes of pulling off the upset.

It was the second straight week Retzlaff had a devastating turnover that hurt BYU’s chances of winning. Against Iowa State, the first offensive snap resulted in an interception to the Cyclones.

Still, Retzlaff’s ability to run has opened up BYU’s ground attack, which was among the worst in the nation until last week against the Sooners. BYU rushed for a season-high 217 yards against the Sooners.

In his press conference on Monday, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy discussed his thoughts on BYU and referred to the Cougars as “an option” team. BYU rolled out some new looks with Retzlaff against OU that they haven’t run at any point earlier this year. It was a mixed bag of results, but BYU’s offense showed life in a far different offensive look with Retzlaff compared to Slovis.

So that creates a competition this week and Kalani Sitake isn’t ruling out the possibility of playing both.

“Kedon hasn’t been healthy. He’s been practicing; they’ve been competing against each other. Whoever gives us the best chance will be the guy taking the first snap. It’s not to say that the other one is eliminated from being in the game; that’s just where we’re at right now.”

BYU football players have to “earn the right” to play

Earlier this month, Sitake said that Slovis had to “earn the right” to be BYU’s starting quarterback again. He shared similar comments again in his presser.

“You have to prove it on the field, guys. We have to see it, so I know guys are playing banged up; we have a lot of guys playing banged up, they have to compete with the guys on the depth chart to earn the right to be on the field. So whenever there’s a change-up in the starting position or the depth chart, it is because guys have earned their spot. Guys that have dropped, whether it’s production or whether it’s health. That’s all factors in us making the decision.”

Retzlaff has passed for 487 yards, three touchdowns to three interceptions, and has completed 51.6% of his attempts. Slovis, in eight starts this season, has passed for 1,716 yards, 12 touchdowns to six interceptions.

Kedon Slovis will practice all week

Saturday could serve as the last game of Slovis’ college football career if BYU doesn’t get the win and reach a bowl game.

“He’ll be practicing this week,” Sitake said of Slovis’ availability leading up to Oklahoma State. “In terms of [being] fully healthy, there’s a bunch of guys on the team that aren’t at 100%. But maybe 90% gets it done. We settle it on the field. That’s why we do it. We settle the competition and who plays the best by what we do on the field, and like I said, that’s the only way I know how to do it.”

On the flip side, Retzlaff still has two years of eligibility remaining and Saturday could prove as another opportunity to earn valuable playing time in an effort to try and have the inside track at contending for the starting role in 2024.

BYU vs. No. 21 Oklahoma State

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Location: Boone Pickens Stadium

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. (MT)

TV: ABC

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Inching Closer To AP Top 25 Ranking

BYU Basketball is moving closer towards being in the Top 25 rankings.

20 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Offers Standout Ivy League Transfer

The 2024 transfer portal cycle activity is off and running for the BYU program.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Survives Akron Scare, Advance To Cayman Islands Championship

Timely offensive rebounds allowed Utah State to overcome free throw woes down the stretch in a 65-62 Aggie win.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Southern Utah Releases 2024 Football Schedule

The Southern Utah athletic department released the Thunderbirds' college football schedule for the 2024 season.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Week 12: Top Plays From BYU, SUU, Utah, USU, Utah Tech, Weber State

The college football regular season is nearly at its finish line but the local teams continue to make big-time plays on the gridiron.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Royals FC Adds Three Players Via Trades With North Carolina, San Diego

The Utah Royals FC organization acquired a pair of players from the North Carolina Courage and another from San Diego Wave FC.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

BYU QB Competition Continues Entering Oklahoma State Week