12-year-old boy killed in Tooele County crash

TOOELE — The Utah Highway Patrol says a 12-year-old died Monday after the dirt bike he was riding T-boned the passenger side of a Mercedes.

UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden said the crash occurred around 5:45 p.m. on state Route 138 in Tooele County. Roden also said the Mercedes was traveling west on the highway and was turning south onto Sun Valley Drive when the 12-year-old approached the same intersection and collided with the car.

The 12-year-old died at the scene, and the highway was closed in both directions until approximately 9 p.m. Monday.

Roden said the dirt bike may not have had headlights, but troopers were still investigating that. The driver of the Mercedes was not hurt.