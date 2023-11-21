Crash in Tooele County claims the life of a 12-year-old

TOOELE — The Utah Highway Patrol says a 12-year-old died Monday after the dirt bike he was riding T-boned the passenger side of a Mercedes.

The UHP says the incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. on state Route 138 in Tooele County. The UHP also says the Mercedes was traveling westbound on the highway and was turning southbound on to Sun Valley Drive when the 12-year-old approached the same intersection.

Additionally, the UHP says the 12-year-old died at the scene, and as of 9:45 p.m. the highway was closed in both directions.

The UHP says the dirt bike may not have had headlights, but they are still investigating that. The driver of the Mercedes was not hurt.