BYU Football Offers Standout Ivy League Transfer

Nov 20, 2023, 10:00 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – Transfer portal season is underway for BYU football.

Regardless of what happens for BYU this weekend at Oklahoma State, the Cougars must find improved play along the defensive line. They want to prioritize that area in the 2024 transfer portal cycle.

BYU football offered University of Pennsylvania graduate transfer Joey Slackman. He’s a 6-foot-4, 300-pound defensive tackle, the highest-rated Penn defensive player in 2023 by Pro Football Focus.

BYU football offers Penn DL Joey Slackman

Slackman entered the Transfer Portal on Monday, two days after Penn’s 2023 season ended. As a graduate transfer, Slackman can enter before the transfer portal window opens up officially on December 4.

He recorded 50 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, four sacks, and four quarterback hurries along the defensive line.

Along with BYU, Slackman also reports an offer from UConn.

Slackman has a background in wrestling

Slackman began his collegiate career at Penn as a wrestler. According to The Daily Pennsylvanian, Slackman wasn’t planning on playing football when he arrived on campus. He began playing football at Penn in 2021. Slackman lettered in football and wrestling at Commack High School in New York.

Whichever school Slackman commits to, he can enroll at this next stop in January and be able to participate in spring football practices.

Two of BYU’s top players during the 2023 transfer portal cycle include FCS transfers in Weber State cornerbacks Eddie Heckard and Kamden Garrett. So, there are recent examples of FCS transfers having success at BYU.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

BYU Football Offers Standout Ivy League Transfer