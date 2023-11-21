Car Wash Company Keeps BYU Football Superfan’s Attendance Streak Alive

PROVO, Utah – If you’ve attended a BYU football game recently, you’ve probably seen Jonathan Hokanson.

Jonathan is a BYU football superfan. He’s been attending every BYU football game –home or away– since 2021.

From the Palouse at Washington State to Morgantown, West Virginia, Hokanson is decked out head to toe in BYU swag and goes wherever his beloved Cougars play.

🚨@BYUCougars & @BYUfootball SUPER FAN TRACKER 🚨Cougar Nation, I have arrived at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium for BYU’s historic first ever Big 12 game vs @KU_Football! Rep the Y, Let’s Play Some Football -Jonathan 🤙🏼🏈 #BYUSuperFanTracker #BYUFootball #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/8ubbS0ZRvM — Jonathan Hokanson (@JonathanHok) September 23, 2023

The tradition began at the beginning of the 2021 season as he dedicated his travels to his Grandpa, who had passed away earlier that year.

Grandpa Fred was a big BYU football fan, so Hokanson wanted to honor him by attending wherever the Cougars played.

Jonathan has attended 37 consecutive games since the streak began with the 2021 game against Arizona in Las Vegas.

As of Sunday night, that streak of games appeared to be ending 37.

Big 12 schedule brought challenges to the streak

Coming into the year, Hokanson knew BYU moving into the Big 12 would cause some logistical challenges.

“Before the season began this year, I felt like my streak was going to end since all of BYU’s away games were too far to drive to and it would get pretty expensive,” Hokanson said to KSL Sports. “I only had plans before the season to go to the games at Arkansas and Texas, but I thought it would be cool to also go to BYU’s first-ever Big 12 game in Kansas. After making last-minute plans to go to Kansas, I thought I guess my streak will continue a couple more weeks since I had plans to attend all the home football games.”

He found a way to attend the TCU game in Ft. Worth, plus a cross-country trek to Morgantown, West Virginia. But getting to Stillwater on Thanksgiving weekend appeared to be too much of a challenge.

Hokanson shared on X (formerly Twitter) that he couldn’t attend BYU football’s regular season finale against Oklahoma State in Stillwater.

🚨@BYUCougars & @BYUfootball SUPER FAN TRACKER 🚨 All Streaks Must Come To An End! After attending 37 straight home & away BYU Football games dating back to the start of the 2021 season, my streak will be ending this week. 1/9 pic.twitter.com/lIWrE5TRcm — Jonathan Hokanson (@JonathanHok) November 20, 2023

“As much as I would love to be cheering on our boys on Saturday in-person I wasn’t able to get a flight booked before they became too expensive,” wrote Hokanson on X. “What a ride these last 3 years have been.”

Hokanson shared photos featuring him and his dad with BYU players and coaches from their travels. The pictures inspired some in Cougar Nation to ask Hokanson to share his Venmo and they would donate to get him to Stillwater.

Hokanson never asked for donations or shared his Venmo. Instead, a car wash company, Quick Quack Car Wash, took matters into their own hands.

Quick Quack Car Wash sends BYU superfan to Oklahoma State game

Quick Quack’s official X account replied to Hokanson’s post with an exciting announcement.

Not on this duck’s watch! Quick Quack Car Wash is proud to sponsor Superfan Jonathan’s flight to OK to watch @BYUfootball claim their bowl birth with a win over OSU! Go represent Quick Quack, proud sponsor of BYU Football, and Cougar Nation. 💚🧡💛 + 💙 https://t.co/JPtqkQPdP0 — Quick Quack Car Wash (@quickquack) November 20, 2023

“Not on this duck’s watch! Quick Quack Car Wash is proud to sponsor Superfan Jonathan’s flight to OK to watch @BYUfootball claim their bowl [berth] with a win over OSU! Go represent Quick Quack, proud sponsor of BYU Football, and Cougar Nation.”

And just like that, Hokanson’s attendance streak extends to 38 games.

“About an hour after I made the post, I received a message from Travis Kimball of Quick Quack Car Wash that said Quick Quack Car Wash would potentially want to sponsor my flight,” Hokanson said to KSL Sports.

“When I first saw the message, I was shocked and also a little skeptical because it seemed too good to be true. I have seen and heard of people getting sponsored to do certain things, but never in a million years did I think I would have a flight to a BYU Football game sponsored by Quick Quack Car Wash.”

“Pay it forward”

Quick Quack Car Wash has over 200 locations, many of which are in Utah. So what inspired them by Hokanson’s story?

“Four of the five original founders of Quick Quack Car Wash attended BYU and are somewhat of superfans themselves,” wrote Travis Kimball, Founding Partner and CXO of Quick Quack Car Wash to KSL Sports. “Sponsoring BYU Football and other sports has been a dream come true for them. When we saw the post about a fellow fan’s impressive streak to visit home and away games ending, it seemed like a very simple way to pay it forward on a week where we focus on things for which we are grateful.”

Not only is Quick Quack paying for the flight, but they put Hokanson in a first-class seat as he travels to Oklahoma to see the Cougars try and get their sixth win of the season to secure a bowl bid.

Hokanson suddenly needed tickets to the game, hotel, and transportation.

He said that “a person within the BYU Athletic Department” was “very generous” by securing tickets for him inside Boone Pickens Stadium for Saturday afternoon’s game.

Along with tickets, he’s nailed down his hotel and transportation arrangements to cheer on the Cougs.

“I was in shock last night and felt like I was in a dream when I got the confirmation email for my flight,” said Hokanson. “Now that I have accepted that this is indeed real life and Quick Quack is sponsoring me to fly to Oklahoma, I can’t wait to get out to Stillwater and cheer loud for BYU and keep my streak alive this weekend.”

