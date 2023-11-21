On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Election Day 2023
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Five Utahns among those memorialized on Transgender Day of Remembrance

Nov 21, 2023, 8:04 AM

Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture

BY LAUREN STEINBRECHER


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A program at the Salt Lake City Public Library and vigil at Washington Square Monday evening paid tribute to a marginalized group of people and individuals targeted and killed because of who they were.

Nov. 20 is Transgender Day of Remembrance, and this year, the people being memorialized include five Utahns.

On the west side of Washington Square, a display with 384 flags blew in the breeze Monday evening. People stopped by to walk through the lines of flags, reading placards that hang from each flag.

The placards included names of people from around the world, pictures of them, and each person’s story.

“Each of those flags represents the life of a human being snuffed out far, far too early, simply because they were transgender. They were different,” said Jeri Brummett, a transgender woman and community activist.

One story, Brummett said, was of a 17-year-old trans girl who was gunned down in front of friends and classmates in Virginia, after being asked if she was transgender.

It’s stories like that, that make the day so heavy and emotional in the transgender community.

“It is heartbreaking. And it’s very, very personal,” Brummett said. “We shouldn’t lose people like this in our community.”

A number of the people represented in the display died by suicide.

“The suicide rates, particularly among the young people, is very, very high,” Brummett explained. “These kids are bullied. They receive a tremendous amount of hate and threats in the community, as do all trans people and most LGBTQ people.”

Monday’s program at the library downtown included speakers like Alex del Rosario from the National Center for Transgender Equality.

“It’s really important that we have a space like this to mourn and grieve and celebrate the lives that we’ve lost,” del Rosario said to the auditorium full of people. They talked about the history of Transgender Day of Remembrance, which was first observed in 1999 after the murders of two Black transgender women, Rita Hester and Chanelle Pickett.

“(Transgender Day of Remembrance) was created to ensure that the lives of trans people lost by transphobia and trans hate would be honored, recognized and remembered,” del Rosario said.

They said it’s also a time for individuals and communities to reflect and specifically identify the root causes of this violence, and “to recommit to taking action against dismantling and destroying hate caused by power, systems and people.”

After hearing from speakers, the crowd took a moment of silence and then every one of the 384 names was read aloud.

Brummett read off the first names, which started with the five transgender Utahns who died in the past year.

Sixteen-year-old Ome Gandhi, according to her placard at the flag display, was shot and killed by her father before her father died of suicide. Tyler Svetich, 22, was found dead in the Jordan River. Eighteen-year-old Tree Crane, of South Jordan, died by suicide, according to his flag’s placard. The fourth person, a 61-year-old trans woman, is being remembered anonymously because according to the place card, she was not out to her profession.

The fifth person, 25-year-old Fisher Jones, also died by suicide. They worked at the Salt Lake City Public Library where the event was held, Brummett said, and the library dedicated a bench in Fisher’s honor.

“We don’t need hate, we don’t need violence, and we don’t need mean-spiritedness,” Brummett said.

After all the names were read, the group walked over to the flag display for a vigil. A bagpiper played in honor of a trans woman in Utah who was murdered in the 1980s.

Brummett said the trans community doesn’t ask for anything more than respect and decency.

“We would like people to get to know us in the same way that people have been willing in Utah to get to know people of color and people of different ethnic backgrounds,” she said. “We’re different, but in all the ways that matter, trans people are the same as any other Utahn.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Text messages shown on Mindy Dahlquist's phone. (Aubrey Shaffer, KSL TV)...

Deanie Wimmer

Majority of Americans, especially women, feel overwhelmed by group texts

Group texts can be hard to navigate because they come from our closest family members and friends. A social media researcher and an etiquette expert recommend using boundaries and technology to take control, without ruining relationships.

38 minutes ago

Michael Mayer, 23, was shot and killed in Springville over the weekend. (Mayer family)...

Shelby Lofton and Eliza Pace, KSL TV

Springville police investigate homicide that led to 7 hour standoff

A shooting is being investigated as a homicide and three people are in custody following a standoff with police in Springville Saturday morning. 

2 hours ago

FILE: The Olympic Rings sit on display outside the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Headquarte...

Alex Cabrero

SLC Olympic committee meets with IOC’s Future Host Commission

Tuesday could mark a big day in the efforts to bring the Olympics back to Utah as Salt Lake's committee meets with the International Olympic Committee to prove Utah has everything in place to get the bid.

4 hours ago

If you drive your car for work and you're in a crash, can your insurance company refuse to pay? Tha...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Get Gephardt: Rideshare driver says company’s insurance refuses to cover her wrecked car

If you drive your car for work and you're in a crash, can your insurance company refuse to pay? That's the exact issue currently afflicting a Cedar City woman who decided it was time to Get Gephardt, and our Matt Gephardt began investigating.

13 hours ago

Monday’s major announcement that the University of Utah would host the third and final presidenti...

Andrew Adams

Presidential debate latest major event scored by Salt Lake City

Monday’s major announcement that the University of Utah would host the third and final presidential debate in 2024 marked only the latest primetime event scored by the city.

13 hours ago

Four elementary schools in Salt Lake City could soon be closing for good. (KSL TV)...

Debbie Worthen

Salt Lake City School District recommends four elementary school closures

Four elementary schools in Salt Lake City could soon be closing for good.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Five Utahns among those memorialized on Transgender Day of Remembrance