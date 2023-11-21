Light pole falls at Disneyland during high winds; 1 person sent to hospital and 2 others injured

On the Site:
Nov 21, 2023, 10:09 AM

Visitors enter Disneyland in Anaheim, California, in this file photo from 2021. One person was transported to a local hospital with “serious injuries” and two others were injured after a light pole fell at Disneyland on November 20. (Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images/FILE)

BY TAYLOR ROMINE


CNN

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CNN) — One person was transported to a local hospital with “serious injuries” and two others were injured after a light pole fell at Disneyland Park on Monday morning, Sgt. Jon McClintock, public information officer with Anaheim Public Safety, told CNN.

Anaheim Fire and Rescue responded to the Main Street area of Disneyland around 8:30 a.m. PT Monday to find a light pole had fallen and that three people were injured, he said.

In addition to the person sent to the hospital, two other people were treated for minor injuries and released, McClintock said. It was not immediately clear what injuries the three people sustained.

Officials believe the light pole fell over because of strong winds, he said.

A wind advisory was issued early Monday morning by the National Weather Service for portions of Orange County, where the resort is located. The agency advised there would be winds between 30 to 40 miles per hour, with gusts of 65 miles per hour.

CNN has reached out to Disneyland for comment.

There are two theme parks at the resort – the original Disneyland Park, which opened in 1955, and Disney California Adventure Park, which opened in 2001.

