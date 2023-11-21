Springville police investigate homicide that led to 7 hour standoff

On the Site:
Nov 21, 2023, 10:29 AM | Updated: 10:55 am

BY SHELBY LOFTON AND ELIZA PACE, KSL TV


SPRINGVILLE — A shooting is being investigated as a homicide and three people are in custody following a standoff with police in Springville Saturday morning. 

The Springville Police Department said officers responded to reports of gunshots and found a man who had been shot. The man died at the hospital and was later identified as 23-year-old Michael Mayer.

Police engaged in a “lengthy standoff” at the apartment complex where the shooting took place and eventually took three people into custody.

Mayer’s family and the surrounding community are left asking questions about why this happened. Neighbors remember the events of that morning.

From his Main Street business, Mark Valencia can see everything happening in the heart of Springville.

“I went to go to the bank for the salon,” Valencia said. “I realized something was majorly happening.”

Valencia’s corner of town was taken over by dozens of police cars.

“I heard them yelling and I heard three shots fired,” Valencia said.

He saw SWAT team members moving toward 100 West and 200 South. That’s where Edson Ferreira and his family live.

“I had my kids get on the ground,” Ferreira said. “All these police officers with guns aiming at our apartment complex.”

Edson said his wife woke him up in the middle of the night to a loud pop.

“At the time, she didn’t realize it was a gunshot,” Ferreira said.

It was approximately the same time that Springville police believe their neighbor, Mayer, was shot multiple times.

“I had heard some people fighting on and off,” Ferreira said.

The commotion would continue until 10 a.m. and the Ferreira family was told to stay inside while police yelled at the people a few doors down to come out.

“They gassed that room,” Ferreira said.

A probable cause statement states the people inside that unit refused to obey police orders. Police took a woman into custody after a seven-hour standoff.

“She was pretty upset, she looked like she was crying,” Ferreira said. “I don’t know what her involvement with it was.”

Investigators arrested three people allegedly involved in the incident. Police haven’t said how the victim and suspects know each other.

“My concern is why that person took someone’s life,” Valencia said.

Mayer’s mother said in a Springville police Facebook post that “her son lived to serve others.”

Police said they do not believe there are any outstanding suspects.

