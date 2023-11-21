On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Election Day 2023
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Softball Coach Amy Hogue To Be Honored During Utah Football’s Final Game

Nov 21, 2023, 9:50 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Many Olympic sports reached new heights in the 2022-23 season for Utah Athletics, but maybe none more so than softball.

As a result, head coach Amy Hogue will be honored during halftime of Utah football’s home finale for her incredible efforts last season by receiving the Don Reddish Award.

The honor is named after legendary Utah swim and dive coach Don Reddish and is presented annually to the head coach of an Olympic sport at Utah who is viewed as having the best season.

This will be Hogue’s second time (2015) receiving the Don Reddish Award.

A Look Back At Utah Softball’s Incredible Season

Utah softball has a lot to be proud of in 2023. They brought home their first Pac-12 Championship, broke a bunch of records, and hosted two regional rounds of the NCAA Tournament at the Dumke Family Softball Stadium among many other accomplishments.

One of those major accomplishments was heading to the World Series in Oklahoma City for the first time since 1994 after beating San Diego State in game three of the Super Regionals the Utes hosted.

Ironically, Hogue was an athlete on the last team to go to the World Series before becoming the head coach of the next team to do so.

While Utah’s trip to Oklahoma City didn’t go as desired due to a storm delay forcing them to play two games in one day and coming up short in both, the Utes are poised to potentially make another big run in the tournament in 2024 with the talent return and coming in.

“This award is very, very special,” Hogue said Tuesday upon learning she is the recipient. “I began my time at Utah as a student-athlete in 1990, the year Don retired. He set the bar high for everyone at Utah, especially the coaches. His tireless efforts were evident with the accolades he had. Everyone should take the time to read about Don and his legacy at Utah. It is a great honor to receive the award that bears his name.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pac-12 Power Rankings: All Good Things Must Come To An End

The Pac-12 is in the final stretch of existence in football, unfortunately, illustrating the saying, "all good things must come to an end".

41 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Royals Sign Sandy Native Michele Vasconcelos Ahead Of First Season Back In Utah

The Utah Royals announced they signed Sandy native Michele Vasconcelos via NWSL free agency.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Car Wash Company Keeps BYU Football Superfan’s Attendance Streak Alive

BYU football superfan Jonathan Hokanson attends every Cougar game home or away. That streak was tested recently.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Inching Closer To AP Top 25 Ranking

BYU Basketball is moving closer towards being in the Top 25 rankings.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Offers Standout Ivy League Transfer

The 2024 transfer portal cycle activity is off and running for the BYU program.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU QB Competition Continues Entering Oklahoma State Week

Who will BYU start at quarterback this week against Oklahoma State? Slovis or Retzlaff?

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Utah Softball Coach Amy Hogue To Be Honored During Utah Football’s Final Game