Utah Softball Coach Amy Hogue To Be Honored During Utah Football’s Final Game

SALT LAKE CITY – Many Olympic sports reached new heights in the 2022-23 season for Utah Athletics, but maybe none more so than softball.

As a result, head coach Amy Hogue will be honored during halftime of Utah football’s home finale for her incredible efforts last season by receiving the Don Reddish Award.

The honor is named after legendary Utah swim and dive coach Don Reddish and is presented annually to the head coach of an Olympic sport at Utah who is viewed as having the best season.

This will be Hogue’s second time (2015) receiving the Don Reddish Award.

Head coach Amy Hogue has been named the recipient of the 2022-23 Don Reddish Award! Coach Hogue will be presented with this award at halftime of Saturday’s @Utah_Football game against Colorado!#GoUtes https://t.co/hZhuo60aT7 — Utah Softball (@Utah_Softball) November 21, 2023

A Look Back At Utah Softball’s Incredible Season

Utah softball has a lot to be proud of in 2023. They brought home their first Pac-12 Championship, broke a bunch of records, and hosted two regional rounds of the NCAA Tournament at the Dumke Family Softball Stadium among many other accomplishments.

One of those major accomplishments was heading to the World Series in Oklahoma City for the first time since 1994 after beating San Diego State in game three of the Super Regionals the Utes hosted.

Ironically, Hogue was an athlete on the last team to go to the World Series before becoming the head coach of the next team to do so.

While Utah’s trip to Oklahoma City didn’t go as desired due to a storm delay forcing them to play two games in one day and coming up short in both, the Utes are poised to potentially make another big run in the tournament in 2024 with the talent return and coming in.

“This award is very, very special,” Hogue said Tuesday upon learning she is the recipient. “I began my time at Utah as a student-athlete in 1990, the year Don retired. He set the bar high for everyone at Utah, especially the coaches. His tireless efforts were evident with the accolades he had. Everyone should take the time to read about Don and his legacy at Utah. It is a great honor to receive the award that bears his name.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @bodkinkslsports