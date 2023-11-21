On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Election Day 2023
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Royals Sign Sandy Native Michele Vasconcelos Ahead Of First Season Back In Utah

Nov 21, 2023, 10:01 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Royals announced they signed Sandy native Michele Vasconcelos via NWSL free agency.

Vasconcelos played for Alta High Schoola and BYU.

She was selected 11th overall in the NWSL Draft by Chicago in 2017, and has played 47 games in the NWSL over the last six seasons for Chicago, Kansas City and Portland, a total which includes one game during the NWSL Fall 2020 series for the earlier iteration of Utah Royals FC.


“As I come back to Utah, for sure excitement is my main feeling, but I’m also feeling a ton of relief – I was devastated when the team left three years ago, as I’d only been back here a month,” said Vasconcelos. “I grew up in Sandy, in the shadow of the Royals / RSL stadium. Now coming back for the second time around, it really feels too good to be true, now I really have the chance to live out my dream.”

“I know A-Rod (URFC Head Coach Amy Rodriguez) very well from our time in Kansas City, and talking to her now I can tell she means business,” continued Vasconcelos. “Her vision for this Club is exciting, she’s the perfect one for the job, with a super-aggressive, no-nonsense approach to team-building, as you might expect.

Michele Vasconcelos And Other Royals Signings

The Royals have added quite a few players over the last week or two, including another former BYU star Mikayla Cluff.


The team also added star defender Kaleigh Riehl and three other players via trade yesterday.

RELATED: Utah Royals FC Adds Three Players Via Trades With North Carolina, San Diego

NWSL Expansion Draft

The NWSL Expansion Draft is coming up on December 15, 2023. The Draft will give the Utah Royals and Bay FC a chance to complete their roster ahead of the 2024 season.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pac-12 Power Rankings: All Good Things Must Come To An End

The Pac-12 is in the final stretch of existence in football, unfortunately, illustrating the saying, "all good things must come to an end".

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Softball Coach Amy Hogue To Be Honored During Utah Football’s Final Game

Amy Hogue will receive the Don Reddish Award during halftime of Utah football's home finale for her incredible efforts last season.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Car Wash Company Keeps BYU Football Superfan’s Attendance Streak Alive

BYU football superfan Jonathan Hokanson attends every Cougar game home or away. That streak was tested recently.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Inching Closer To AP Top 25 Ranking

BYU Basketball is moving closer towards being in the Top 25 rankings.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Offers Standout Ivy League Transfer

The 2024 transfer portal cycle activity is off and running for the BYU program.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU QB Competition Continues Entering Oklahoma State Week

Who will BYU start at quarterback this week against Oklahoma State? Slovis or Retzlaff?

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Utah Royals Sign Sandy Native Michele Vasconcelos Ahead Of First Season Back In Utah