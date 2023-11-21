Utah Royals Sign Sandy Native Michele Vasconcelos Ahead Of First Season Back In Utah

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Royals announced they signed Sandy native Michele Vasconcelos via NWSL free agency.

Vasconcelos played for Alta High Schoola and BYU.

She was selected 11th overall in the NWSL Draft by Chicago in 2017, and has played 47 games in the NWSL over the last six seasons for Chicago, Kansas City and Portland, a total which includes one game during the NWSL Fall 2020 series for the earlier iteration of Utah Royals FC.

She’s here again, back where it all began 💛 Welcome back home, @murph_vas7 — Utah Royals (@UtahRoyalsFC) November 21, 2023



“As I come back to Utah, for sure excitement is my main feeling, but I’m also feeling a ton of relief – I was devastated when the team left three years ago, as I’d only been back here a month,” said Vasconcelos. “I grew up in Sandy, in the shadow of the Royals / RSL stadium. Now coming back for the second time around, it really feels too good to be true, now I really have the chance to live out my dream.”

“I know A-Rod (URFC Head Coach Amy Rodriguez) very well from our time in Kansas City, and talking to her now I can tell she means business,” continued Vasconcelos. “Her vision for this Club is exciting, she’s the perfect one for the job, with a super-aggressive, no-nonsense approach to team-building, as you might expect.

Michele Vasconcelos And Other Royals Signings

The Royals have added quite a few players over the last week or two, including another former BYU star Mikayla Cluff.



The team also added star defender Kaleigh Riehl and three other players via trade yesterday.

NWSL Expansion Draft

The NWSL Expansion Draft is coming up on December 15, 2023. The Draft will give the Utah Royals and Bay FC a chance to complete their roster ahead of the 2024 season.

