On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Election Day 2023
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH ELECTIONS

With several big races up for grabs, Utah voters head to the polls

Nov 21, 2023, 12:39 PM

Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson speaks with KSL TV's Deanie Wimmer. On Tuesday, Henderson attended a...

Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson speaks with KSL TV's Deanie Wimmer. On Tuesday, Henderson attended a polling center in South Salt Lake encouraging people to come out and vote. (Peter Rosen/KSL TV)

(Peter Rosen/KSL TV)

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY KARAH BRACKIN


KSLTV.com

SOUTH SALT LAKE —  The voting polls are now open. 

This year’s election came two weeks later than normal as part of the special election to replace former Congressman Chris Stewart who stepped down on Sept. 15. 

Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson stopped by the Granite Library polling place in South Salt Lake.

She said this election is historical in its timing as it is later than usual and coming the week of Thanksgiving.

And voters were up up bright and early to cast their ballot.

“Just came by to drop off a ballot,” said Matt Robertson. “Dropped off mine and my wife’s. I had one kind of, like, panic moment in the beginning of the month thinking we need to get these in.”

Plenty of time to vote on Election Day

There’s no need to worry though, as there is still time to make ballots count the day of Election Day. 

“If you haven’t registered to vote yet, you can actually go to an in-person polling in your county and register to vote and vote with a provisional ballot,” Henderson said.

There is a lot of attention on several other big races, including Salt Lake City’s mayoral race, which is one of many across the state.

Henderson said casting a vote is an important matter for people.

“Show up and make sure that your voice is heard. Especially in these municipal elections, very few people actually end up voting, and so your vote will actually have a pretty big impact,” Henderson said.

It doesn’t take long

The process moves quickly, according to Robertson. 

“It took us – once we did it – it took literally, like, seven minutes to do the whole thing, including, like, looking up everybody’s website and going through all the stuff,” Robertson said. “There’s not all that many people on the ballot for this one, so it really wasn’t that lengthy of a process.” 

Granite Library’s South Salt Lake Poll Manager, Sharon Cameron, said there are multiple steps to ensure check every vote is counted and handled correctly. 

“We do everything as a team, so usually one person is reading off numbers, checking numbers,” Cameron said. “The other person is writing them, repeat ‘em back. Every door is sealed. The printer is sealed.”

If unsure whether you are registered to vote or not, you can check on Utah’s voting site. 

 As long as you are in line Tuesday evening by 8 p.m., you can still vote, just make sure you bring the proper identification.

KSL 5 TV Live

Utah Elections

Norma Boynton holds her “I Voted” sticker after dropping off her ballot at Taylorsville City Ha...

Mary Culbertson

Election Day in Utah: What you need to know

Election information for Utah

5 hours ago

Gov. Gary Herbert reflects on his time as governor. On Monday, Nov. 20, Herbert came out in support...

Lindsay Aerts

Why former Utah Gov. Gary Herbert is backing a new candidate for AG after appointing Sean Reyes

The race for Attorney General may still be a year away but it's already heating up.

17 hours ago

A Salt Lake County General Election ballot with the special election date of Nov. 21, 2023. (KSL TV...

Lindsay Aerts

Utah Election Day pushed back two weeks due to CD2 special election

While Nov. 7 is election day for the rest of the county, Utahns have to wait a bit longer to start voting due to the special election.

14 days ago

The new Weber County Center with voting machines and polling stations. (KSL TV)...

Emma Benson

New Weber County voting center allows for greater transparency, security

Weber County hopes its new voting and balloting processing center will help ease skeptics' minds about the election process.

18 days ago

FILE - A roll of "I Voted!" stickers are shown, Oct. 6, 2020, at the Miami-Dade County Elections De...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Ex-Juab County clerk faces 8 charges accusing her of shredding election ballots

Criminal charges were filed Thursday against Juab County's former clerk/auditor accusing her of shredding ballots from the 2020 general election.

19 days ago

Blurred images of information obtained by KSL NewsRadio by a government records request. (Simone Se...

Lindsay Aerts, KSL NewsRadio

Restructuring and reports of a rant: Changes at the Utah County Elections Office

The Utah County Clerk's Office has had some big changes, losing its top three election staff in as many months. Combined, that's 39 yrs of experience. HR records show the new Assistant Elections Director has 6 months and HR complaints against her.

2 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

With several big races up for grabs, Utah voters head to the polls