Man killed in crash that closed US 191 in Moab

Nov 21, 2023, 1:39 PM | Updated: 1:48 pm

BY JOSH ELLIS


MOAB — A 61-year-old man was killed in a crash in Grand County Tuesday morning.

The Moab Police Department said the crash happened after 5 a.m. when a red SUV was T-boned by a semitruck.

According to investigators and witness reports, the SUV pulled out of a hotel parking lot in front of the semi and was struck.

The collision sent both vehicles into northbound traffic and blocked U.S. Highway 191 near 1400 North for several hours.

The driver of the SUV was taken to an area hospital where he later died. The driver of the semi was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police said they would identify the driver of the SUV after family members had been notified. Crews from the Utah Highway Patrol, Grand County Sheriff’s Office and Utah Department of Transportation assisted in the response.

Moab police said the crash is still under investigation.

