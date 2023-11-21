On the Site:
Election Day 2023
Arizona Cardinals Put Former Utah DL Leki Fotu On Injured Reserve List

Nov 21, 2023, 3:20 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Arizona Cardinals announced that former Utah Utes defensive lineman Leki Fotu was placed on the injured reserve on Tuesday.

Lotu injured his hand in the 21-16 loss to the Houston Texans in week 11.

Lotu will miss at least four games with the injury.

Even though he could potentially return for Arizona’s final two games, it is likely that the Cardinals will shut him down for the season.

Arizona is the worst team in the NFC West and the 15th team in the NFC with a record of 2-9.

The Cardinals play the Rams, Steelers, 49ers, Bears, Eagles, and Seahawks to end the year.

In 2023, Fotu posted 25 total tackles (15 solo tackles) and 2.5 sacks.

Fotu broke a small bone in his hand and may need surgery before returning to the field.

About Leki Fotu

Before his professional career, Fotu was a standout player at Herriman High School and the University of Utah.

Fotu played for the Utes from 2016-19.

He finished his Utah career with 85 total tackles, 43 solo tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery in 45 games played.

RELATED: How Former Utah DT Leki Fotu Will Fit In With Arizona Cardinals

After his time at Utah, Fotu was selected by the Cardinals with the No. 114 overall pick during the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

During his four seasons in the NFL, Fotu has recorded 73 total tackles, 35 solo tackles, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and three pass breakups.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

KSL Sports

