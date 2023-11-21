Seasonal road closures happening this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation announced several seasonal road closures this week.

UDOT closes the following roads through the winter, typically November through May or June, depending on the weather.

Current road status

state Route 39/Monte Cristo – CLOSING 11/22

state Route 65/East Canyon – CLOSING 11/22

state Route 190/Guardsman (Brighton to Park City) – CLOSED

state Route 224/Guardsman (Park City to Midway) – OPEN

state Route 92/Alpine Loop – CLOSED

state Route 150/Mirror Lake Hwy – OPEN

state Route 35/Wolf Creek Summit – OPEN

state Route 153/Mount Holly – CLOSED

state Route 148/Cedar Breaks – OPEN

You can stay up to date on road closures here or on the UDOT Traffic app.