Seasonal road closures happening this weekend

Nov 21, 2023, 4:38 PM

BY ELIZA PACE


SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation announced several seasonal road closures this week.

UDOT closes the following roads through the winter, typically November through May or June, depending on the weather.

Current road status

  • state Route 39/Monte Cristo – CLOSING 11/22
  • state Route 65/East Canyon – CLOSING 11/22
  • state Route 190/Guardsman (Brighton to Park City) – CLOSED
  • state Route 224/Guardsman (Park City to Midway) – OPEN
  • state Route 92/Alpine Loop – CLOSED
  • state Route 150/Mirror Lake Hwy – OPEN
  • state Route 35/Wolf Creek Summit – OPEN
  • state Route 153/Mount Holly – CLOSED
  • state Route 148/Cedar Breaks – OPEN

You can stay up to date on road closures here or on the UDOT Traffic app.

