KSLSPORTS FEED

Southern Utah Basketball Drops Second-Straight To Louisiana Tech

Nov 21, 2023, 4:14 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

RUSTON, La. – The Southern Utah Thunderbirds dropped to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, 67-53, on the road on Tuesday.

Despite shooting troubles from deep for LA Tech, SUU shot just 33% from the floor and 28% from three.

The T-Birds lost their second-straight game and will look to get back on track against Texas State.

First Half

The Thunderbirds got on the board first with a layup from Zion Young.

Unfortuantely, 2-0 would be the only lead that Southern Utah would hold for the entire game.

Louisiana Tech went on a 16-5 run to jump out to an early sizable lead.

Ten minutes through the first half, the Bulldogs extended their lead to double-digits.

Southern Utah was able to get good looks consistently but the shots just weren’t falling.

Young led SUU in the first half with 10 points on 4/13 shooting.

The T-Birds even played respectable defense early on. But, when the shots aren’t going in it’s hard to close the gap.

Louisiana Tech led by ten going into the break, 35-25.

Second Half

After missing their first three attempts of the half, Southern Utah splashed a three and looked to make the comeback.

The Bulldogs had other plans in mind. They went on a 14-5 run to extend the lead to 19.

The Thunderbirds buckled down as the final stretch approached.

They slowly chipped away at the lead with easy buckets and shots from deep.

With five minutes left, Southern Utah dropped the lead down to 11.

LA Tech responded with four quick points to slow the momentum.

Southern Utah was unable to put together stops in the final minutes.

The Thunderbirds lost to the Bulldogs, 67-53, to fall to 1-3 on the season.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

