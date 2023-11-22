On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Election Day 2023
Weather Watch: Holiday storm
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Sandy police release body camera footage of fatal shooting of teen

Nov 21, 2023, 6:56 PM | Updated: 6:56 pm

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSLTV.com

SANDY — The Sandy City Police Department released body camera and dash camera footage on Tuesday from a Nov. 9th shooting by officers that killed a 16-year-old boy.

The footage released begins with a 9-1-1 call reporting a stolen government van and ends with police cuffing the teen. His identity is blurred as he exits the vehicle, and the footage shows at least one wound.

The teen’s identity is obscured in all videos and he will not be identified by police.

KSL TV is releasing the video to the public but is not showing any footage with the teen visible.

Police provided an edited compilation of the footage of all the police cameras into a single release for the public. The video, published with this story, includes two brief segments where the teen is visible but blurred, removed. Media outlets were also provided nine source videos used to create the summary video.

Police initially followed the vehicle that was suspected to be stolen but their lights and sirens were not activated. The driver attempted to elude them. Officers activated tire spikes and another officer confronted the driver with a drawn weapon, and ordered him to “get out of the car now.”

Lt. Dean Carriger with Sandy Police Department said that at that point, instead of leaving the van, the driver made a U-turn. The body camera footage shows the confrontation shortly after.

“As the suspect drove south in the northbound lanes, he hit a motorcyclist, causing severe injuries,” Carriger said.

He said the injury escalated police priority to stop the stolen van and officers then pursued with lights sirens.

The driver turned onto Monroe Plaza Way, a business area in Sandy not far from Interstate 15.

“The suspect turned the stolen van around … in the direction of the officers, the injured motorcyclist and those rendering aid to him,” Carriger said.

He said as the van returned toward police that it veered toward an officer standing outside his vehicle. That officer fired his gun multiple times to the van.

The van passed the officer but then slowed as it was being shot at. The road back to the motorcyclist is blocked and the van stops. The teen is ordered to put his hands up.

Police open the door, the boy steps out, is placed face down on the ground and his arms are cuffed behind him. His voice is audible on the ground.

“Ow, I’m sorry,” the teen says.

He later died at a hospital, according to police.

The investigation into the shooting will be reviewed by the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s office according to Susan Wood, a public information officer for Sandy City. The review will determine if the deadly force used was lawful.

Sandy City Police Department will also review the investigation, Wood said, to make sure officers’ actions were within department policy and for any training opportunities. Wood said more information about the department’s policies are available at sandy.utah.gov.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

St. George police are investigating a bank robbery inside a Harmons grocery store on Tuesday evenin...

Mark Jones

St. George police investigating bank robbery Tuesday evening

The St. George Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that occurred Tuesday evening.

6 minutes ago

The Wasatch Front along the Sandy Foothills around sunset. Snow on the peaks, bright fall foliage ...

Larry D. Curtis

Weather Watch: Thanksgiving rain, valley snow by Friday

Be advised travelers, things could get tricky for the holiday along Utah's Wasatch Front.

20 minutes ago

At Salt Lake City International Airport, holiday travel is in full swing, with peak travel on Tuesd...

Shara Park

Whether by air or roads, travel this Thanksgiving will be busy

At Salt Lake City International Airport, holiday travel is in full swing, with peak travel on Tuesday and Wednesday.

59 minutes ago

Tom Farden watches the arena screen during an NCAA gymnastics meet versus the BYU Cougars at the Hu...

Trent Wood, Deseret News

Utah, Tom Farden ‘mutually agree to part ways’; Dockendorf to serve as gymnastics coach

Recently named interim head coach Carly Dockendorf will lead the Red Rocks during the upcoming season.

60 minutes ago

Gary Sumner...

Andrew Adams

Family urges caution this holiday weekend after crash on Bangerter ended in loved one’s death

Family members on Tuesday remembered a life cut short by a crash while urging drivers to be cautious as they headed out on the road for the holiday weekend.

1 hour ago

Mikey Mayer...

Shelby Lofton

Father of Springville homicide victim speaks out on son’s shooting death

The family of a 23-year-old man who died after he was shot is sharing their loved one's story.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Sandy police release body camera footage of fatal shooting of teen