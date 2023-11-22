On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Election Day 2023
Weather Watch: Holiday storm
7-year-old injured by rolling minivan

Nov 21, 2023, 5:28 PM

BY MARY CULBERTSON


WEST VALLEY CITY — A 7-year-old boy was injured in a parking lot Tuesday after he tried to stop a minivan. Police said it was rolling in neutral or reverse without a driver.

Lt. Johnson with the West Valley City Police Department said his mom went inside Rancho Market and left three kids in her car.

He said authorities do not believe the car was running, but are still investigating.

Somehow the car was removed from park and the 7-year-old boy got out of the car to try to stop it. As he did, it rolled over him.

He was transferred to the hospital with minor cuts and bruises, police said. They described the car as an  “older minivan” and said that it did not hit anything else.

