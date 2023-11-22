Body found in surplus canal near airport
Nov 21, 2023, 5:19 PM
(KSL TV)
SALT LAKE CITY — A body was found in the surplus canal by the airport according to Salt Lake City Police Department.
Police said at this time, it does not appear to be a suspicious death and said the body could have traveled down the canal from another location.
The body was found by wildlife workers in the area.
Police are investigating the death.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.