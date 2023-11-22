On the Site:
GUN VIOLENCE

Father of Springville homicide victim speaks out on son's shooting death

Nov 21, 2023, 6:29 PM

BY SHELBY LOFTON


SPRINGVILLE — The family of a 23-year-old man who died after he was shot is sharing their loved one’s story.

Springville police said Michael Mayer died after he was shot multiple times early Saturday.

Josh Mayer, the victim’s father, said Michael, or “Mikey,” lived with his brother at an apartment complex near 200 South 100 West for three months.

“He worked, just trying to get himself established, just trying to get his life in order and get things moving forward,” Josh Mayer said.

He said his son worked the graveyard shift for his main job at an Orem-based company.

“He learned all the machines, he was a fast worker, they were actually training him to be team lead,” Josh Mayer said.

He said Mikey Mayer was just as committed to his parents and six siblings.

“He lived his life to serve his family,” Josh Mayer said. “He’d do anything for anybody, no matter if he was tired, didn’t matter if he hadn’t slept in a week.”

His family said they weren’t aware of any issues Mikey Mayer may have had with someone.

“Mikey was like Ferdinand the Bull,” Josh Mayer said. “He wouldn’t harm a fly. He wouldn’t get mad, he’d just get upset.”

They said he surrounded himself with friends.

He also did Door Dash on the side to make extra money. Josh Mayer said his son had just finished some late-night deliveries when he came home and was shot outside.

“It’s a homicide, it’s nothing pretty,” Josh Mayer said. “You don’t ever expect that to happen.”

The father said Mikey Mayer’s brother was at home inside the apartment they shared at the time of the shooting but had no idea what had happened.

“He’s devastated,” Josh Mayer said. “Couldn’t believe what happened.”

Josh Mayer said Mikey Mayer’s older sister called family members from the hospital where he was taken.

“The doctors just told her they did everything they could but he passed away, so, that’s how I found out my son had died,” he said.

Neighbors said they heard gunshots around 3 a.m. and called 911.

In a probable cause statement, police said Mikey Mayer was shot in the chest multiple times. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. Police told KSL it was very likely a robbery took place, but they were not ready to make any conclusive statements.

Mayer said he has a lot of questions about who shot his son and why.

“I was angry at first, but I know they’re doing their job, I know with technology, the things they can find, I know they’ll find them,” he said. “They’ll find out who did this, and they’ll bring him to justice.”

Police arrested three people Saturday. At least two of those people were taken into custody after an hours-long standoff with officers from multiple agencies.

According to a probable cause statement, one of those arrested told police she believed Mikey Mayer owed a neighbor money. She claimed the neighbor got angry with Mikey Mayer and shot him.  The documents stated she later took back her comments and said she didn’t know what had happened.

The victim’s father said he doesn’t know many of the details.

“Of all people, why Mikey?” Josh Mayer asked.

He said he was focused on laying his son to rest.

“Mikey was loved by everybody he was around, so for this to happen to him doesn’t make any sense,” Josh Mayer said.

The Mayer family will be holding a viewing and memorial open to the public on Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. at 233 East Schoolhouse Road in Saratoga Springs.

A GoFundMe* has been set up to help financially support the family.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

