On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Election Day 2023
Weather Watch: Holiday storm
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

TRAFFIC & CRASHES

Family urges caution this holiday weekend after crash on Bangerter ended in loved one’s death

Nov 21, 2023, 7:10 PM | Updated: 7:15 pm

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY ANDREW ADAMS


KSLTV.com

WEST JORDAN —Family members on Tuesday remembered a life cut short by a crash while urging drivers to be cautious as they headed out on the road for the holiday weekend.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, two cars were stopped at a red light at 1820 South in a northbound lane of Bangerter Highway on Nov. 9 when a third car ran into the back of them.

Family members said 68-year-old Gary Sumner was in the first vehicle impacted.

“They just kept going and ran into my dad and he was smashed in between the car in front of him and the car behind him,” daughter Andrea Bai said during an interview with KSL 5.

Sumner crash scene

Gary Sumner was killed in a car crash at 1820 South in a northbound lane of Bangerter Highway on Nov. 9. (KSL TV)

Bai said the family was just grateful Sumner had survived, though it initially appeared he was going to be paralyzed for the rest of his life.

His condition worsened, however, in subsequent days and he passed away on Nov. 13.

“I think we had about one hour left as we all gathered and said our goodbyes,” Bai said.

Karen Sumner, Gary’s wife of 46 years, was devastated.

“I have faith that I’m going to see him again but my prayers are still, you know, ‘don’t leave me, don’t, I’m not ready,’” she said. “Family and friends have been great support and through the prayers and through their support I feel I’m being carried and one way or another we’ll get through it.”

Family members attended funeral services for Sumner on Monday and remembered him as a hard-working mail courier and author.

“He had a great passion for writing and expressing himself,” Sumner said. “His passion and what came out in his books and what he wanted to put forward is he had a great love for the nation, for the freedoms that our founders put forward and the covenants of our nation.”

Bai said Sumner loved history and was highly interested in World War II and spent a great amount of time interviewing veterans for historical fiction novels.

The family was still looking for a way to publish Sumner’s second book and had set up a GoFundMe* account with that goal.

“It hurts us to know that he was so close to finishing it and so we want to make sure we get it done for him,” Bai said.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said Tuesday with a crash report that was pending, it remained unclear exactly what factors contributed to the crash.

He said a 35-year-old woman was driving the car that ran into the back of the others and prosecutors would screen the case.

Karen Sumner, Gary’s widow, expressed compassion for the driver.

“I don’t feel anger, truly I’m deeply saddened and heartbroken because he was taken early,” Sumner said. “I know that she’s probably suffering as well and the heartache of that, but I don’t want anybody to have to go through that.”

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

KSL 5 TV Live

Traffic & Crashes

The Wasatch Front along the Sandy Foothills around sunset. Snow on the peaks, bright fall foliage ...

Larry D. Curtis

Weather Watch: Thanksgiving rain, valley snow by Friday

Be advised travelers, things could get tricky for the holiday along Utah's Wasatch Front.

21 minutes ago

emergency lights...

Mark Jones

12-year-old boy killed in Tooele County crash

The Utah Highway Patrol says a 12-year-old died Monday after the dirt bike he was riding T-boned the passenger side of a Mercedes.

22 hours ago

Dozens of people gathered together for a special candlelight vigil Sunday in honor of World Day of ...

Brianna Chavez

Utah groups advocate for safer roads, honor pedestrians hit and killed

Dozens of people gathered together for a special candlelight vigil Sunday in honor of World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

2 days ago

Police say an individual who fired at officers was shot and killed by Ogden officers who returned f...

Mark Jones

Minor injuries reported in two-vehicle crash in Ogden

The Ogden Police Department says only minor injuries were reported Sunday in a two-vehicle crash.

2 days ago

A Utah Highway Patrol emblem is pictured as shown on the side of a UHP vehicle. (Utah Highway Patro...

Mark Jones

Pedestrian struck and killed on I-15 late Saturday night

The Utah Highway Patrol says pedestrian was struck and killed late Saturday night after walking onto the northbound portion of Interstate 15.

2 days ago

A semi-truck crashed on I-215 going into I-80 on Sunday, Nov. 19. (UDOT)...

Mary Culbertson

Amazon semitruck crashes on I-215

An Amazon semi-truck crashed on 1-215 going onto 1-80. No injuries reported, but traffic blocked.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Family urges caution this holiday weekend after crash on Bangerter ended in loved one’s death