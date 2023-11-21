Utah Football Falls Out Of Latest College Football Playoff Ranking

On the Site:
BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football had a tough outing in Tucson over the weekend against Arizona and the result was dropping out of the latest AP Top 25 Poll. The same thing happened in the latest College Football Playoff ranking.

The Utes were hoping to bounce back against the Wildcats after coming up just shy the week before in Seattle against Washington. It wasn’t meant to be.

It’s no secret the Utes are very beat up and have had to be creative to reach their now 7-4 record for the 2023 season. Unfortunately, Utah got more bad news on that front as they round the corner on their 2023 season and time in the Pac-12 Conference.

Where Does Utah Rank In Week Two Of The CFP?

Last week, the Utah Utes dropped to No. 22 in the College Football Ranking.

Unfortunately, with another loss to Arizona this past weekend, the Utes are no longer ranked in the CFP, at least for this week.

Utah has one more opportunity this weekend to make a final, positive impression against Colorado before the regular season wraps up and post-season play commences.

College Football Playoff Rankings: Week Of 11/21/23

1 Georgia
2 Ohio State
3 Michigan
4 Washington
5 Florida State
6 Oregon
7 Texas
8 Alabama
9 Missouri
10 Louisville
11 Penn State
12 Ole Miss
13 Oklahoma
14 LSU
15 Arizona
16 Oregon State
17 Iowa
18 Notre Dame
19 Kansas State
20 Oklahoma State
21 Tennessee
22 KC State
23 Tulane
24 Clemson
25 Liberty

