Utah Football Falls Out Of Latest College Football Playoff Ranking

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football had a tough outing in Tucson over the weekend against Arizona and the result was dropping out of the latest AP Top 25 Poll. The same thing happened in the latest College Football Playoff ranking.

The Utes were hoping to bounce back against the Wildcats after coming up just shy the week before in Seattle against Washington. It wasn’t meant to be.

It’s no secret the Utes are very beat up and have had to be creative to reach their now 7-4 record for the 2023 season. Unfortunately, Utah got more bad news on that front as they round the corner on their 2023 season and time in the Pac-12 Conference.

Here’s a look at your full #CFBPlayoff Top 25 for games played through Saturday, November 18. Where does your team rank as we head into the holiday and rivalry weekend? 🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/btMqeUFAjN — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) November 22, 2023

Where Does Utah Rank In Week Two Of The CFP?

Last week, the Utah Utes dropped to No. 22 in the College Football Ranking.

Unfortunately, with another loss to Arizona this past weekend, the Utes are no longer ranked in the CFP, at least for this week.

Utah has one more opportunity this weekend to make a final, positive impression against Colorado before the regular season wraps up and post-season play commences.

College Football Playoff Rankings: Week Of 11/21/23

1 Georgia

2 Ohio State

3 Michigan

4 Washington

5 Florida State

6 Oregon

7 Texas

8 Alabama

9 Missouri

10 Louisville

11 Penn State

12 Ole Miss

13 Oklahoma

14 LSU

15 Arizona

16 Oregon State

17 Iowa

18 Notre Dame

19 Kansas State

20 Oklahoma State

21 Tennessee

22 KC State

23 Tulane

24 Clemson

25 Liberty

