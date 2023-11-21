On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Election Day 2023
Weather Watch: Holiday storm
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Gymnastics, Tom Farden Part Ways

Nov 21, 2023, 7:09 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s been a tumultuous few months for the Utah Gymnastics team and now former head coach Tom Farden.

Utah Athletics announced Tuesday evening they have mutually parted ways with Farden after accusations of abuse surfaced at the end of August and led to a third-party investigation. The investigation eventually did not find any consistent instances of abuse.

In October two gymnasts Kara Eaker and Kim Tessen went public with their personal experiences. Eaker’s came first with an announcement she was retiring from the sport.

Farden was put on administrative leave earlier this month after recent conduct and actions not related to student-athlete welfare surfaced. That has seemingly led to Utah’s final decision to part ways with Farden and move forward with Carly Dockendorf.

“The past several months have been an extremely challenging time for our gymnastics program,” said Harlan. “Changes like this are never easy, and only come after extensive analysis and discussion. In this case, the decision provides necessary clarity and stability for our student-athletes and prevents further distraction from their upcoming season. I want to acknowledge the tremendous contributions Tom has made both as an assistant and head coach for the Red Rocks, and the significant accomplishments of the program in which he has played a key role. I am grateful that Carly Dockendorf has stepped in as the interim head coach of our gymnastics program, and I am confident that she will provide tremendous leadership for the student-athletes as they strive to reach their championship goals this season.”

RELATED: Utah Gymnastics Coach Tom Farden Placed On Administrative Leave

RELATED: Utah Gymnast Kara Eaker Announces Retirement Citing Emotional Abuse

Farden held a coaching role at the University of Utah since 2010. He became the head coach alongside Megan Marsden in 2015.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Vegas Showdown Featuring BYU Basketball: Bracket, Schedule

The bracket for BYU's multi-team event (MTE) down in Las Vegas with three other Power Six programs.

31 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Claims Cayman Islands Classic Title In Blowout Win

The Utah State Aggies blew out the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks, 79-49, to claim the Cayman Islands Classic title.

41 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Falls Out Of Latest College Football Playoff Ranking

Utah football had a tough outing against Arizona and the result was dropping out of the latest College Football Playoff ranking.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Mailbag: What Happens When Walker Kessler Returns?

Welcome to the KSL Sports Utah Jazz mailbag where we answer the most pressing questions about your favorite team.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Southern Utah Basketball Drops Second-Straight To Louisiana Tech

The Southern Utah Thunderbirds men's basketball team dropped to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, 67-53, on the road on Tuesday.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Arizona Cardinals Put Former Utah DL Leki Fotu On Injured Reserve List

The Arizona Cardinals announced that former Utah Utes defensive lineman Leki Fotu was placed on the injured reserve.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Utah Gymnastics, Tom Farden Part Ways