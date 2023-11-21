Utah Gymnastics, Tom Farden Part Ways

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s been a tumultuous few months for the Utah Gymnastics team and now former head coach Tom Farden.

Utah Athletics announced Tuesday evening they have mutually parted ways with Farden after accusations of abuse surfaced at the end of August and led to a third-party investigation. The investigation eventually did not find any consistent instances of abuse.

In October two gymnasts Kara Eaker and Kim Tessen went public with their personal experiences. Eaker’s came first with an announcement she was retiring from the sport.

Farden was put on administrative leave earlier this month after recent conduct and actions not related to student-athlete welfare surfaced. That has seemingly led to Utah’s final decision to part ways with Farden and move forward with Carly Dockendorf.

“The past several months have been an extremely challenging time for our gymnastics program,” said Harlan. “Changes like this are never easy, and only come after extensive analysis and discussion. In this case, the decision provides necessary clarity and stability for our student-athletes and prevents further distraction from their upcoming season. I want to acknowledge the tremendous contributions Tom has made both as an assistant and head coach for the Red Rocks, and the significant accomplishments of the program in which he has played a key role. I am grateful that Carly Dockendorf has stepped in as the interim head coach of our gymnastics program, and I am confident that she will provide tremendous leadership for the student-athletes as they strive to reach their championship goals this season.”

Farden held a coaching role at the University of Utah since 2010. He became the head coach alongside Megan Marsden in 2015.

