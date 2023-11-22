On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Election Day 2023
Weather Watch: Holiday storm
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

St. George police investigating bank robbery Tuesday evening

Nov 21, 2023, 8:04 PM

St. George police are investigating a bank robbery inside a Harmons grocery store on Tuesday evenin...

St. George police are investigating a bank robbery inside a Harmons grocery store on Tuesday evening. (Jeffrey D. Allred/Deseret News)

(Jeffrey D. Allred/Deseret News)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that occurred Tuesday evening.

According to a news release from St. George police, the incident occurred inside a Harmons grocery store on 700 South around 5:18 p.m.

Police say no weapon was seen by employees nor was there one brandished by the suspect. However, the suspect demanded money.

The suspect was able to escape with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The investigation is active and ongoing, according to police. And they say additional information will be released when it is appropriate.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

The Wasatch Front along the Sandy Foothills around sunset. Snow on the peaks, bright fall foliage ...

Larry D. Curtis

Weather Watch: Thanksgiving rain, valley snow by Friday

Be advised travelers, things could get tricky for the holiday along Utah's Wasatch Front.

19 minutes ago

At Salt Lake City International Airport, holiday travel is in full swing, with peak travel on Tuesd...

Shara Park

Whether by air or roads, travel this Thanksgiving will be busy

At Salt Lake City International Airport, holiday travel is in full swing, with peak travel on Tuesday and Wednesday.

58 minutes ago

Tom Farden watches the arena screen during an NCAA gymnastics meet versus the BYU Cougars at the Hu...

Trent Wood, Deseret News

Utah, Tom Farden ‘mutually agree to part ways’; Dockendorf to serve as gymnastics coach

Recently named interim head coach Carly Dockendorf will lead the Red Rocks during the upcoming season.

59 minutes ago

Gary Sumner...

Andrew Adams

Family urges caution this holiday weekend after crash on Bangerter ended in loved one’s death

Family members on Tuesday remembered a life cut short by a crash while urging drivers to be cautious as they headed out on the road for the holiday weekend.

59 minutes ago

officer firing his gun at a van...

Larry D. Curtis

Sandy police release body camera footage of fatal shooting of teen

Police have released the body camera and dash camera footage from officers involved in a shooting that killed an unidentified 16-year-old boy on Nov. 9.

1 hour ago

Mikey Mayer...

Shelby Lofton

Father of Springville homicide victim speaks out on son’s shooting death

The family of a 23-year-old man who died after he was shot is sharing their loved one's story.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

St. George police investigating bank robbery Tuesday evening