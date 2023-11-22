St. George police investigating bank robbery Tuesday evening

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that occurred Tuesday evening.

According to a news release from St. George police, the incident occurred inside a Harmons grocery store on 700 South around 5:18 p.m.

Police say no weapon was seen by employees nor was there one brandished by the suspect. However, the suspect demanded money.

The suspect was able to escape with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The investigation is active and ongoing, according to police. And they say additional information will be released when it is appropriate.