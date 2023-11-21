On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Election Day 2023
Weather Watch: Holiday storm
Utah State Claims Cayman Islands Classic Title In Blowout Win

Nov 21, 2023, 7:43 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands – The Utah State Aggies blew out the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks, 79-49, to claim the Cayman Islands Classic title.

With the win, the Aggies improved to 5-1 on the season.

First Half

The Aggies came out of the gates hot against Stephen F. Austin.

They jumped out to a 10-2 lead with a dominant inside game.

Utah State threw down five dunks in the first ten minutes of the game.

Nearly all of Utah State’s shots were taken from inside the arc. They took six threes in the first half and missed all of them.

The Lumberjacks started knocking down some shots but the early deficit kept them down for the entirety of the first half.

Utah State led by six at the half, 32-26.

Second Half

The first 20 minutes was a defensive-oriented battle. After the break, it was all Utah State.

The Aggies went on a 20-7 run over the next five minutes to take a commanding lead.

The threes started dropping for Utah State at the perfect time.

They made four of their first six attempts from deep in the second half.

Ian Martinez had a great game off the bench for Utah State. Just like the rest of the team, Martinez turned it up after halftime.

Mason Falslev led the Aggies in scoring with 19 on 8/10 shooting.

Utah State’s second-half momentum snowballed and they continued to add on to the lead.

The Aggies beat the Lumberjacks, 79-49, in the Cayman Islands Classic championship game to improve to 5-1 on the season.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

