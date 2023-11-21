Vegas Showdown Featuring BYU Basketball: Bracket, Schedule
Nov 21, 2023, 7:53 PM
PROVO, Utah – The inaugural Vegas Showdown occurs on Thanksgiving night and Black Friday. It’s an ESPN Events tournament that features teams from the Big 12, Pac-12, ACC, and SEC.
Games for this event will be played at Michelob ULTRA Arena at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.
This tournament was previously named the Wooden Legacy Classic.
BYU comes into the tournament as the highest-rated team in predictive metrics. The Cougars are No. 14 in the KenPom ratings with a 4-0 record.
After that, N.C. State is 3-0 at No. 52 in KenPom, followed by 2-1 Arizona State at No. 94, then 3-1 Vanderbilt, who checks in at No. 138.
Vegas Showdown Bracket
2023 Vegas Showdown Schedule
Thursday, November 23
NC State vs. Vanderbilt | 8 p.m. (MT)/7 p.m. (PT) | ESPN2
BYU vs. Arizona State | 10 p.m. (MT)/9 p.m. (PT) | ESPN2 & KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)
Friday, November 24
Third Place Game | 5:30 p.m. (MT)/4:30 p.m. (PT) | ESPN2
Championship Game | 7:30 p.m. (MT)/6:30 p.m. (PT) | ESPN2
How To Watch
All of the games will be televised on ESPN2. The broadcasts can also be viewed online at WatchESPN.com by logging in to your cable/satellite provider’s login credentials.
Quick Facts
Arizona State (2-1)
Head Coach: Bobby Hurley
Record: 143-114 (9th season)
Conference: Pac-12
Leading Scorer: Kamari Lands – 11.7 points
Rebounder: Shawn Phillips Jr. – 6.0 rebounds
Assists: Frankie Collins – 4.0 assists
BYU (4-0)
Head Coach: Mark Pope (5th season at BYU)
Record: 91-41 at BYU
Conference: Big 12 Conference
Leading scorer: Jaxson Robinson – 15.3 points
Rebounder: Noah Waterman – 7.0 rebounds
Assists: Spencer Johnson – 6.0 assists
N.C. State (3-0)
Head Coach: Kevin Keatts
Record: 93-68 at NC State
Conference: ACC
Leading scorer: D.J. Burns Jr. – 14.7 points
Rebounder: Mohamed Diarra – 10.0 rebounds
Assists: Michael O’Connell – 4.3 assists
Vanderbilt (3-1)
Head Coach: Jerry Stackhouse
Record: 64-70 at Vanderbilt
Conference: SEC
Leading scorer: Ezra Manjon – 18.8 points
Rebounder: Colin Smith – 9.5 rebounds
Assists: Ezra Manjon – 4.0 assists
