Vegas Showdown Featuring BYU Basketball: Bracket, Schedule

PROVO, Utah – The inaugural Vegas Showdown occurs on Thanksgiving night and Black Friday. It’s an ESPN Events tournament that features teams from the Big 12, Pac-12, ACC, and SEC.

Games for this event will be played at Michelob ULTRA Arena at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

This tournament was previously named the Wooden Legacy Classic.

BYU comes into the tournament as the highest-rated team in predictive metrics. The Cougars are No. 14 in the KenPom ratings with a 4-0 record.

After that, N.C. State is 3-0 at No. 52 in KenPom, followed by 2-1 Arizona State at No. 94, then 3-1 Vanderbilt, who checks in at No. 138.

Vegas Showdown Bracket

2023 Vegas Showdown Bracket pic.twitter.com/oONcvCrXpm — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 22, 2023

2023 Vegas Showdown Schedule

Thursday, November 23

NC State vs. Vanderbilt | 8 p.m. (MT)/7 p.m. (PT) | ESPN2

BYU vs. Arizona State | 10 p.m. (MT)/9 p.m. (PT) | ESPN2 & KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

Friday, November 24

Third Place Game | 5:30 p.m. (MT)/4:30 p.m. (PT) | ESPN2

Championship Game | 7:30 p.m. (MT)/6:30 p.m. (PT) | ESPN2

How To Watch

All of the games will be televised on ESPN2. The broadcasts can also be viewed online at WatchESPN.com by logging in to your cable/satellite provider’s login credentials.

Quick Facts

Arizona State (2-1)

Head Coach: Bobby Hurley

Record: 143-114 (9th season)

Conference: Pac-12

Leading Scorer: Kamari Lands – 11.7 points

Rebounder: Shawn Phillips Jr. – 6.0 rebounds

Assists: Frankie Collins – 4.0 assists

BYU (4-0)

Head Coach: Mark Pope (5th season at BYU)

Record: 91-41 at BYU

Conference: Big 12 Conference

Leading scorer: Jaxson Robinson – 15.3 points

Rebounder: Noah Waterman – 7.0 rebounds

Assists: Spencer Johnson – 6.0 assists

N.C. State (3-0)

Head Coach: Kevin Keatts

Record: 93-68 at NC State

Conference: ACC

Leading scorer: D.J. Burns Jr. – 14.7 points

Rebounder: Mohamed Diarra – 10.0 rebounds

Assists: Michael O’Connell – 4.3 assists

Vanderbilt (3-1)

Head Coach: Jerry Stackhouse

Record: 64-70 at Vanderbilt

Conference: SEC

Leading scorer: Ezra Manjon – 18.8 points

Rebounder: Colin Smith – 9.5 rebounds

Assists: Ezra Manjon – 4.0 assists

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper