BYU Women’s Basketball Wins North Shore Showcase Title

Nov 21, 2023, 8:47 PM

PROVO, Utah – BYU women’s basketball continues its strong start to the 2023-24 season after a pair of victories in Hawaii.

The Cougars improved to 5-0 after taking down Wake Forest and Saint Louis in the North Shore Showcase. Both games were played in Laie, Hawaii, on the campus of BYU-Hawaii.

The wins give BYU the North Shore Showcase Championship, their first MTE (Multi-Team Event) title since 2021.

Kailey Woolston earns MVP of North Shore Showcase

Freshman guard Kailey Woolston was named North Shore Showcase MVP. Woolston is currently the Freshman of the Week in the Big 12 Conference.

Woolston scored 38 points in the two victories.

BYU rolled through Wake Forest from the ACC in the first game on Saturday. They limited the Demon Deacons to 25% shooting from the field as BYU’s defense won the night. Lauren Gustin put together another dominant performance on the glass, grabbing 22 rebounds to go along with 13 points.

Then, on Tuesday, BYU breezed through Saint Louis behind a career night from junior forward Emma Calvert. The former Fremont High School star scored 22 points off the bench and shot 8-of-9 from the field.

Calvert took advantage of Saint Louis starting center Marcavia Shavers fouling out. Gustin chipped in 14 points and 11 rebounds in 31 minutes of action.

BYU’s 5-0 start is their first since 2021. In that season, they began the year at 8-0.

Next up for BYU Women’s Basketball

BYU returns home to face an old WCC foe, Loyola Marymount, on Saturday, November 25, at 2 p.m. at the Marriott Center. The game can be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

