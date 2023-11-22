On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Election Day 2023
Weather Watch: Holiday storm
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH ELECTIONS

Mendenhall ‘close’ to calling victory in heated Salt Lake mayoral race

Nov 21, 2023, 9:05 PM | Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 5:39 am

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall speaks at an election night watch party for her reelection cam...

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall speaks at an election night watch party for her reelection campaign in downtown Salt Lake City on Tuesday. Mendenhall called the numbers "very strong" in her favor. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

(Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY CARTER WILLIAMS, KSL.COM


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s all but certain that Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall will remain in office.

Mendenhall did everything but declare victory as she spoke to a rambunctious crowd of supporters Tuesday night, calling the numbers “very strong” in her favor. The room roared earlier in the evening when preliminary Salt Lake County results showed she held a 59% to 34% lead over former Salt Lake City Mayor Rocky Anderson.

She maintained her large percentage lead by the end of the night. Community activist Michael Valentine is in third place with 7% of the vote.

Salt Lake City is using ranked-choice voting this year, a first in its mayoral race. That means a candidate needs at least 50% of the vote to win outright; otherwise, there will be one elimination before a candidate reaches at least half of the vote.

“We’re feeling very good,” Mendenhall told the crowd.

A spokesperson for her campaign told reporters that the mayor’s camp was “close” to calling the race in her favor but decided against it until more results poured in. However, Anderson told KSL.com it’s “pretty clear” that he lost the race, though he also stopped short of conceding Tuesday evening.

“Mayor Mendenhall has prevailed,” he said, as his campaign party began to thin out about a block south of Mendenhall’s. “I haven’t conceded only because I was (advised) by the elections clerk not to until all the votes come in, but I think the spread right now is such that the writing’s on the wall. I’ll hold out just in case something unexpected happens.”

Anderson, who served as Salt Lake City’s mayor from 2000 to 2008, jumped into the race late last year, blasting the current administration over how it’s handled issues like homelessness and crime in Utah’s capital and most populated city. He later said the city is “headed in the wrong direction for a long time” in one of the debates ahead of the election.

Mendenhall, who focused more on what the city has accomplished over her first four years in office, shot back at those attacks in her near-acceptance speech.

“Salt Lakers are not afraid of our incredible future, we’re excited about it. This election was a repudiation of cynicism and it was a rejection of the politics of fear,” she said. “Anger might be satisfying sometimes but … it’s not a strategy for getting results.”

Anderson said Tuesday he wishes Mendenhall “the best the luck” in her second term, which will begin in January. He added that he has no plans to run for office again, but he will “always be active in Salt Lake City in one way or another.”

Prior to the results being released, Valentine wrote on social media that he would also “fight like hell even harder for the people and community of Salt Lake City” if he lost.

Salt Lake City Council races

There are also four Salt Lake City Council seats up for grabs this year, though one race was decided well before ballots were mailed out on Oct. 31. Salt Lake City Councilman Alejandro Puy, representing District 2, is running unopposed and will represent the city’s west side for the next four years.

Incumbents Dan Dugan and Sarah Young hold leads in their respective races, while Ana Valdemoros is trailing challenger Eva López Chávez both in Round 1 and Round 2 of the preliminary results.

  • District 4 (Downtown, Central City, East Central): Eva López Chávez, 39%; Ana Valdemoros, 35%; Clayton Scrivner, 27%
  • District 6 (Bonneville Hills, East Bench, Sunnyside East, Wasatch Hollow, Yalecrest): Dan Dugan, 46%; Taymour Semnani, 35%; James Alfandre, 19%
  • District 7 (Sugar House): Sarah Young, 54%; Molly Jones, 46%

All results are unofficial until the election is certified.

Salt Lake County Clerk Lannie Chapman told KSL NewsRadio that most of the initial results are tied to mail-in ballots that the county received before polls opened Tuesday, as well as many ballots submitted on Election Day. She said the county hopes to count as many ballots as possible by Wednesday afternoon, but election workers will resume counting on Friday after taking a break for Thanksgiving on Thursday.

The county’s board of canvassers has until Dec. 6 to certify the election. The Salt Lake City election winners will be sworn into office on Jan. 2.

KSL 5 TV Live

Utah Elections

Utah 2nd Congressional District Republican nominee Celeste Maloy speaks to reporters before an elec...

Associated Press and KSL TV

Republican Celeste Maloy wins Utah special election to replace US Rep. Chris Stewart

Republican Celeste Maloy has won a Utah special election to replace her former boss, U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart, in a race that will put a woman back among Utah’s five-member congressional delegation for the first time since 2019.

13 hours ago

Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson speaks with KSL TV's Deanie Wimmer. On Tuesday, Henderson attended a...

Karah Brackin

With several big races up for grabs, Utah voters head to the polls

Voters around Utah will have a say in several key races on Election Day.

21 hours ago

Pictured in this composite photo, Utah 2nd Congressional District Republican nominee Celeste Maloy,...

Mary Culbertson

Maloy defeats Reibe for 2nd Congressional District seat in Utah

Election information for Utah

1 day ago

Gov. Gary Herbert reflects on his time as governor. On Monday, Nov. 20, Herbert came out in support...

Lindsay Aerts

Why former Utah Gov. Gary Herbert is backing a new candidate for AG after appointing Sean Reyes

The race for Attorney General may still be a year away but it's already heating up.

2 days ago

A Salt Lake County General Election ballot with the special election date of Nov. 21, 2023. (KSL TV...

Lindsay Aerts

Utah Election Day pushed back two weeks due to CD2 special election

While Nov. 7 is election day for the rest of the county, Utahns have to wait a bit longer to start voting due to the special election.

15 days ago

The new Weber County Center with voting machines and polling stations. (KSL TV)...

Emma Benson

New Weber County voting center allows for greater transparency, security

Weber County hopes its new voting and balloting processing center will help ease skeptics' minds about the election process.

19 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Mendenhall ‘close’ to calling victory in heated Salt Lake mayoral race