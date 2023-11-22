Salt Lake City elections: Erin Mendenhall takes an early lead in heated mayoral race

SALT LAKE CITY — Erin Mendenhall is off to an early lead in Salt Lake City’s heated mayoral race.

The current mayor leads former Salt Lake City Mayor Rocky Anderson 59% to 34%, according to preliminary Salt Lake County election results. County officials released the results shortly after polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Community activist Michael Valentine is in third place with 6% of the vote.

Salt Lake City is using ranked-choice voting this year, a first in its mayoral race. That means a candidate needs at least 50% of the vote to win outright; otherwise, there will be one elimination before a candidate reaches at least half of the vote.

There are also four Salt Lake City Council seats up for grabs on Tuesday, though one race was decided well before ballots were mailed out on Oct. 31. Salt Lake City Councilman Alejandro Puy, representing District 2, is running unopposed and will represent the city’s west side for the next four years.

District 4 (Downtown, Central City, East Central): Eva López Chávez, 39%; Ana Valdemoros, 35%; Clayton Scrivner, 27%

District 6 (Bonneville Hills, East Bench, Sunnyside East, Wasatch Hollow, Yalecrest): Dan Dugan, 46%; Taymour Semnani, 35%; James Alfandre, 19%

District 7 (Sugar House): Sarah Young, 54%; Molly Jones, 46%

All results are unofficial until the election is certified.

Salt Lake County Clerk Lannie Chapman told KSL NewsRadio that most of the initial results are tied to mail-in ballots that the county received before polls opened Tuesday, as well as many ballots submitted on Election Day. She said the county hopes to count as many ballots as possible by Wednesday afternoon, but election workers will resume counting on Friday after taking a break for Thanksgiving on Thursday.

The county’s board of canvassers has until Dec. 6 to certify the election. The Salt Lake City election winners will be sworn into office at the start of January.