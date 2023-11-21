Utah Football Battling A ‘Flu Bug’ Per Kyle Whittingham

SALT LAKE CITY – As has been mentioned many times before, Utah football has not had an easy go of things in 2023 and Kyle Whittingham just barely mentioned a new element- illness that his team is currently dealing with.

There had been some speculation/rumors on social media and online boards last weekend that the Utes were suffering from a case of the flu and the Utah head coach confirmed it after Tuesday’s practice.

Whittingham and Utah are well-known for making no excuses about injury or sickness when it comes to wins and losses, but it certainly helps to explain why the Utes looked extra slow against Arizona last weekend. Unfortunately, this could potentially affect Utah football’s lineup this weekend as well, but for now, we are in wait and see mode.

Final regular-season depth chart for the #Utes. Everything is the same from the previous week despite knowing Jonah Elliss is out the rest of the year. pic.twitter.com/seI3IxlV2C — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 20, 2023

Utah Football Battling The Flu

Whittingham talked earlier on Monday about how the Utes may be rolling with some faces we haven’t seen much of this weekend against Colorado. Asked for an update on the situation and Whittingham divulged a little more about what has been going on recently with the program and it’s not all injuries as previously believed.

“Well, there is a flu bug going around on top of everything else,” Whittingham said. “So, today- if we had to play today, we’d probably be shy a dozen guys. Hopefully, we can get some of those guys back before the weekend.”

