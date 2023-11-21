Collin Sexton Throws Down Dunk, Called For Technical

LOS ANGELES – Collin Sexton was given a very questionable technical foul for hanging on the rim after a dunk against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Sexton appeared to hang on the rim to avoid landing awkwardly amongst a group of Lakers.

Technical fouls have been a topic of discussion in the NBA this year. Specifically, what exactly calls for a tech.

Staredowns and rim hangs are some of the more controversial plays that typically result in technical fouls.

Outside of that call, Sexton was a bright spot in an otherwise unimpressive game for the Jazz.

He brought some energy off the bench with 12 points and three assists.

Utah trailed Los Angeles by double-digits for the majority of the game.

Jazz Face Lakers In Win Or Go Home In-Season Tournament Game

Both the Jazz and the Lakers could lock up an invitation to the round of eight depending on Tuesday’s outcomes across the league.

The Lakers control their own destiny having opened group play with an unblemished 3-0 record.

If the Lakers win Tuesday night, they’ll advance out of Group A. They will earn the top seed in the next round of the Western Conference In-Season Tournament as well.

The Jazz meanwhile need a win over the Lakers to keep their hopes alive and would clinch a trip to the round of eight if paired with a Suns loss to the Trail Blazers.

In that scenario, the Jazz would advance by way of the head-to-head tiebreaker against the Lakers.

The Lakers could still advance even with a loss by earning the wildcard spot due to their point differential in group play.

Currently, the Lakers own a +42 point differential while the Jazz are +19.

Heading into Tuesday night’s meeting with Portland, the Suns are a net-zero in point differential through two tournament games.

Chandler Holt

