Blog: Jazz Steamrolled By Lakers

Nov 21, 2023, 10:17 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz fell to the Los Angeles Lakers 131-99 officially ending their In-Season Tournament hopes.

The Jazz were led by Omer Yurtseven who scored 18 points, all of which came in the second half of the blowout

The Lakers were led by Anthony Davis who scored 26 points and grabbed 16 rebounds.

First Quarter

The Jazz started extremely poorly from the floor shooting just 3-14 including 1-8 from downtown in the opening six minutes.

John Collins, who shot 2-4, was the only Jazz player to connect on at least 50 percent of his field goal attempts in the first quarter, as the Jazz connected on 5-22 overall.

The first quarter was one of the Jazz uglier quarters of the season, and a flashback to the rough performances in Minnesota, Chicago, and Indiana to begin the month.

After one the Jazz trailed the Lakers 32-17.

Second Quarter

Lauri Markkanen finally connected on a three after starting the game 0-5 from downtown, and in the process, cut the Lakers lead to nine at 38-29.

The Jazz defense presented no challenge for the Lakers, especially in the pick-and-roll where LA’s rollers got either an easy mismatch in the paint, or a wide-open mid-range look.

Offensively, the ball wasn’t moving as it looked like the Jazz players stopped trusting each other as shots failed to find the bottom of the basket, leading to turnovers and difficult isolation attacks.

At the half the Jazz trialed the Lakres 62-41.

Third Quarter

The Jazz had a slightly better rhythm in the third quarter as shots fell against a more relaxed Lakers defense.

This was probably Keyonte George’s worst game so far this season in which he opened the game 3-11 including 1-5 from three, and looked indecisive and ineffective overall.

The Jazz scored 34 points in the third quarter, their best offensive stretch of the game, but still allowed the Lakers to score 40.

After three the Jazz trailed the Lakers 102-75.

Fourth Quarter

The Jazz never made a serious run at the Lakers in the second half as Will Hardy turned to his deep bench in Omer Yurtseven and Kris Dunn on the front end of the back-to-back.

Yurtseven scored 12 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter setting a new season high in a Jazz uniform.

The Lakers shot 57 percent from the floor and 38 percent from three.

The Jazz fell to the Lakers 131-99, their biggest loss of the season.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

