BYU/Oklahoma State Holds Significant Big 12 Title Game Implications

PROVO, Utah – When the Big 12 schedule for 2023 was first released in January, BYU/Oklahoma State seemed like a strange way to close out both team’s seasons.

But the ebbs and flows of Big 12 football season can make the unexpected a reality. After a wild regular season, this first-ever regular season tilt between BYU (5-6, 2-6 Big 12) and Oklahoma State (8-3, 6-2 Big 12) plays a significant role in who will be playing in the Big 12 Championship Game in Arlington next week.

There are 128 –that’s not a typo– potential scenarios for the Big 12 Championship Game participants. But the BYU/Oklahoma State game is one of the key stakeholders in deciding that championship game with a halftime performance from Nelly and a title belt from the WWE.

Big 12 Championship Game Scenario Involving BYU/Oklahoma State

Here’s the most basic scenario heading into Saturday afternoon.

If the Texas Longhorns defeat Texas Tech on Black Friday in Austin, Oklahoma State will be in a win-or-go-home setup against BYU.

Where things can get tricky is if Texas loses to the Red Raiders. That would create some scenarios where Oklahoma State could win against BYU and still not make the championship game in Arlington. Regardless, it’s the value of playing in a conference race compared to life as an Independent.

#BYU will face Oklahoma State on network television this Saturday. It’s the second network TV appearance in November for BYU this season. During Independence (2011-2022), BYU only played one November game on an OTA channel.#BYUFootball https://t.co/ucxaNKn9c8 — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 19, 2023

Big 12 plans to release updated championship game scenarios after Friday’s two games conclude.

The television exposure in a league exemplifies how different November football is for BYU now as a Big 12 member compared to Independence.

Oklahoma State and BYU will square off on ABC. Television networks love a game that has high stakes. When BYU was an Independent, there were little to no stakes in any game. This season, BYU has already played in more network television games in November (two) than in all of their 12 seasons out on their own (one).

BYU football is looking to get bowl eligible

BYU wishes they had more of a role in factoring into the championship game race. Still, they have the chance to create some headaches for the league headquarters navigating its first year determining a championship game in a 14-team league.

“They have a lot to play for because they’re trying to go to the conference championship. We have a lot to play for because we’re trying to get bowl eligible,” said BYU head coach Kalani Sitake. “We’re at their home and it’s going to be their senior game, so we’re excited about the matchup. Looking forward to seeing our guys play this game of the regular season and try to find a way to extend our season.”

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy hasn’t put much stock in the tiebreaker scenarios.

“I haven’t even looked at it,” said Gundy. “…The only thing I can control is us getting ready to play in this game. Beyond that point, I don’t want anything to do with it.”

Big 12 Football Standings

Entering Week 13 of the 2023 season

Texas 7-1 (Big 12); 10-1 (overall)

Oklahoma State 6-2; 8-3

Oklahoma 6-2; 9-2

Kansas State 6-2; 8-3

West Virginia 5-3; 7-4

Iowa State 5-3; 6-5

Texas Tech 5-3; 6-5

Kansas 4-4; 7-4

TCU 3-5; 5-6

BYU 2-6; 5-6

Houston 2-6; 4-7

Baylor 2-6; 3-8

UCF 2-6; 5-6

Cincinnati 1-7; 3-8

BYU vs. No. 21 Oklahoma State

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Location: Boone Pickens Stadium

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. (MT)

TV: ABC

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM) — Extended pregame begins at 10 a.m.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper